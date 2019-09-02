90 Day Fiancé Stars Steven and Olga Marry in Courthouse Ceremony

Image zoom Olga/Instagram

90 Day Fiancé stars Steven Feld and Olga Koshimbetova just made their love official.

The couple, who appeared on season 6 of the TLC series, got married at a courthouse in Maryland on Friday, the bride announced on Instagram.

“30.08.2019 we are officially husband and wife,” she captioned a smiling selfie of the two with their son, Alex.

Olga, who is from Russia, met Steven, who is from Maryland, on the beach in 2017 while she was vacationing in the U.S. for the summer. After just a month and a half, she found out she was pregnant and the two made plans to raise their baby in the States. She was recently approved for a K-1 visa and has since moved to Maryland for good.

Earlier this summer, they celebrated two years together.

“Today marks 2 years together,” Steven, 21, captioned a selfie of the two on Instagram. “Has it been perfect? No. But in reality all relationships do have there [sic] ups and downs, but staying together is what makes the relationship so very strong.”

“I appreciate you Olga so much for staying patient with me while I found my way,” he continued. “I was so lost without you here with me and now that I have you i never want to let you go. So here’s to 2 years down and many more to come. I love you babychka.”

Olga, 22, also reflected on the milestone in a sweet post.

“Time flies so fast that two years have passed since our meeting,” she wrote. “We have already went through a lot of things, but this is only the beginning of our adventure with you, get ready babe.”