Stephanie Matto went viral on TikTok for her surprising business and spoke about her process in a YouTube video

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Stephanie Matto Shares the Surprising Way She 'Made $100K'

90 Day Fiancé's Stephanie Matto said she's been selling her farts in a jar and has made a hefty profit.

What started as a limited edition product launch on her Unfiltrd account led to one of her most profitable ventures, Matto, 31, explained in a YouTube video on Tuesday.

"I kind of feel like I'm the Einstein of fart jars at this point because I've figured out the perfect formula for making the most in the least amount of time, but also causing me the least amount of pain," Matto said.

Stephanie Matto Credit: Stepanka/Youtube

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 4 alum went viral when she posted a TikTok about her unique source of income.

"Day in the life of a girl who sells her farts in a jar," she wrote on the video, which showed Matto lining up beans, yogurt and protein powder among other foods that may cause flatulence.

The video has over 6.6 million views on TikTok to date.

Matto is no stranger to internet fame. She first made a name for herself as a YouTuber, which eventually led her to meet her 90 Day ex-girlfriend Erika Owens.

In her video, Matto revealed how she got into the business of jarring her farts and said she's sold close to 175 jars at this point after just 20 people initially requested.

"I'm the kind of person who has learned over the years to never kink shame, to always be open and accepting of people's weirdness and oddities, and so I was like you know what? I've been requested so many times to jar and sell my farts, why not let this be a thing that I offer," she said.

Matto revealed all about her process in the YouTube video, from eating the right foods to perfect a "good" smell, to how she learned not to overdo her fiber intake. "I don't want to be sending out something that smells rancid," she added.

Matto's business hasn't been without criticism as comments on the TikTok video question the reasoning of Matto's business. Even *NSYNC member Lance Bass commented on her original post with confusion. "Wait what," his comment read.