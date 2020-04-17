90 Day Fiancé's Stephanie Becomes Suspicious of Erika's Relationship with Her Friend Adam

Is there trouble in paradise for 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days stars Stephanie and Erika?

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of the TLC reality series, Stephanie begins to feel uncomfortable when she meets Erika’s friends — and exes — while at a party in Australia.

“I want to have fun at this party but I can’t help but think that she’s hooked up with a lot of these people,” Stephanie says.

As they begin making the rounds to greet everyone, Erika introduces Stephanie to her good friend Adam.

“Adam is one of my best friends, so I’m hoping that he and Steph can get along, but I’m a little bit nervous because she doesn’t like that I’ve kissed Adam in the past,” Erika says. “We’ve made out like, twice.”

And things are definitely a bit awkward for Stephanie, who says she feels “out of place” at the party.

“I’m trying my best to keep an open mind, but I feel a little bit out of place. Erika and her friends live a very different lifestyle from me,” she says. “This is so not my scene.”

When she spots Erika and Adam hugging, she can’t help but feel a tinge of jealously — and suspicion.

“Adam is someone who Erika deeply cares about. She’s told me that they’ve hooked up and sometimes they’ll spend the night together in the same bed. It’s a weird friendship, and seeing him all over her right now, that makes me feel really uncomfortable,” she says. “Now maybe it’s time to figure out what’s really going on between the both of them.”

Stephanie, 29, and Erika, 24, met through social media and immediately hit it off. But between Erika keeping her sexuality a secret from her family and dealing with a rare bone marrow disorder, the couple has had to overcome more than just the typical problems that come with a long-distance relationship.

The pair are also the show’s first same-sex couple.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on TLC.