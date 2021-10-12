90 Day Fiancé's Juliana Custodio & Michael Jessen Announce Separation on Wedding Anniversary

Juliana Custodio and Michael Jessen first appeared on season seven of 90 Day Fiancé in 2019

Juliana Custodio and Michael Jessen have called it quits.

The 90 Day Fiancé stars announced their decision to separate on Instagram Tuesday, while also marking their two-year wedding anniversary.

"Today is only our second wedding anniversary and, sadly, our last," Jessen wrote alongside a photo from the couple's wedding. "Our marriage is a Covid-19 casualty that will not be showing up in any statistics. Thankfully, you are quickly emerging healthier and stronger than ever. Some of the rest of us will likely be staying in intensive care for quite some time."

He continued, speaking to his now-estranged wife, "Your experiences in life have developed in you a resilience, self-reliance, and independence that allows you to survive, and even thrive, under almost any circumstance. You also possess a natural and an incredibly beautiful joy, happiness, and positivity that made me fall in love with you the first time we were ever together."

Jessen added that the couple's "situation" throughout the pandemic had "completely drained" him.

"I did not maintain the strength of mind and the fortitude to be the husband that you wanted me to be," he wrote. "The stress and the pressure of providing for everyone got the better of me and I did not take care of myself."

He said he didn't blame Custodio for "wanting to leave" and he hoped she would "have lasting love and happiness and achieve every dream..."

In her own post on Tuesday, Custodio wrote a lengthy letter back to Jessen. She began by saying that, while the COVID-19 pandemic played a factor in their split, "we all know that there are more [reasons] than that.

The pandemic was "a hard time" for Custodio, she said, but "the hardest part for me was to picture you as someone that would be by my side, and unfortunately you showed something completely different."

Custodio wrote that her situation had become "toxic" and she decided she needed to return to Europe and her career as a model. "I am happy with the new phase, and I ask you to let me go," she wrote.

She concluded her message by encouraging others who are not happy in their relationship to "stand up for yourself."

"Don't [be] afraid to live your best life because you're afraid of what people will think," she said. "You are the only person that knows what you've been through...Your value doesn't decrease based on someone's inability to see your worth."