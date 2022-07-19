90 Day Fiancé Star Stephanie Matto Says Stephanie Davison Made $2,700 Winning Bid to Date Her

Matto, who sells her farts and boob sweat, told TMZ that Davison "wants an hour of her time to talk about marketing ideas"

90 Day Fiancé alum Stephanie Matto is going on a date!

Over the weekend, the reality TV star launched an auction offering a fan with the winning bid a one-hour private virtual "candlelight" date. However, she was surprised when she learned the identity of the person willing to cough up the most cash.

Matto, 31, began the auction with a minimum bid of $100, according to a post on TikTok.

A bidding war between an unnamed 90 Day Fiancé cast member and a "super fan" resulted in fellow 90 Day alum Stephanie Davison, 52, winning Matto's time, the star told TMZ.

"The winner of my 1 hour date auction is… drum roll… a 90 day fiance cast member… 😶. I am still keeping their name private because I have yet to plan our date or even wrap my head around this 🥹❤️ but thank you! And so excited to be donating to @bethematch! They're my favorite charity!" Matto wrote on Instagram.

Using the handle "stephiejosinbox," Davison agreed to pay up $2,700 for 60 minutes online with Matto, according to TMZ. Matto has agreed to donate 10 percent of the fee to charity.

Matto told TMZ that Davison's interest could be platonic, sharing with the outlet that Davison told her "she wants an hour of her time to talk about marketing ideas."

As for 90 Day season 8 alum Davison, her relationship with her 29-year-old beau Ryan Carr didn't make it through the show's run.

Matto's road to becoming a TV celebrity has been paved via social media; she first made a name for herself as a YouTuber and that eventually led to her meeting her 90 Day ex-girlfriend Erika Owens.

Entrepreneurial Matto is perhaps best known for selling her farts in a jar. Her unusual vocation first came to light last year when she went viral for the news, posting on TikTok about her extra source of income.

"Day in the life of a girl who sells her farts in a jar," she wrote on the video, which showed Matto lining up beans, yogurt and protein powder among other foods that may cause flatulence.

Matto opened up more about the side hustle (she also sells boob sweat) in a YouTube video.