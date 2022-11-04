'90 Day Fiancé' Star Stacey Silva Marries Florian Sukaj for the Second Time: 'Our Love Has Survived'

The 90 Day Fiancé star exchanged vows with longtime love Florian Sukaj on Thursday at Saybrook Point Resort & Marina in Connecticut

By Emily Strohm
Published on November 4, 2022 11:51 AM
90 Day Fiance Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj Wedding
Photo: Jennifer Hathaway/True Photography

Stacey Silva is married!

The 90 Day Fiancé star exchanged vows with longtime love Florian Sukaj on Thursday at Saybrook Point Resort & Marina in Connecticut, PEOPLE exclusively confirms.

"This is the moment that we've been waiting for," Silva, 48, tells PEOPLE. "We've been together eight years and been through so much and our love has survived. We're here now. We made it. To say our vows in front of family and friends, it's breathtaking."

The couple, who originally met on Instagram, first got married in April 2020 in a small ceremony feauturing just the two of them and their officiant.

90 Day Fiance Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj Wedding
Jennifer Hathaway/True Photography

"It was very special and unique even though it was during a time where everybody was in lockdown. We wanted to keep everybody safe and do things the right way, like the rest of the world and our love just couldn't wait any longer," says Silva. "We'll never forget that moment because it was just so intimate. But we've always wanted a dream wedding."

The couple enlisted wedding planner Danielle Rothweiler to put their "modern, chic" nuptials together. The ceremony and reception were decorated with shades of white, pale pink, and ivory with lots of candlelight and crystals.

90 Day Fiance Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj Wedding
Jennifer Hathaway/True Photography

"Stacey loved the idea of an all-white vibe throughout the day, so we incorporated gorgeous white florals in the ceremony, cocktail hour, and reception," says Rothweiler. "She really wanted it to feel intimate and special so they could share their marriage, finally, with their closest friends and family."

The pair's 40 guests dined on sausage-stuffed mushroom caps, fig and goat cheese tarts and pesto-marinated tomato and mozzarella skewers during the cocktail hour, while dinner was comprised of short rib and salmon, whipped mashed potato and broccolini.

The cake was a five-tier red velvet with white chocolate cream cheese filling and a white fondant with rhinestone border. "We chose red velvet because it's the color of love," says Silva.

90 Day Fiance Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj Wedding
Jennifer Hathaway/True Photography

The bride wore a custom gown by Albanian American designer Katerina Bocci. "Her dresses are very haute couture," says Silva. "She just made my dream dress come true. It's the most beautiful, spectacular dress I ever, ever could have ever dreamed of."

Now, as the couple starts planning their honeymoon — "somewhere tropical and beautiful," Silva says — they are still relishing in all the moments from their special day.

"We're happier than ever," she adds. "When we said our vows, it just felt right."

90 Day Fiance Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj Wedding
Jennifer Hathaway/True Photography

Silva's planning ahead for nuptials, plus the wedding ceremony itself, can be seen on the new season of Darcey & Stacey, which premieres Jan. 23 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

