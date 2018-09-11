90 Day Fiancé Star Jorge Nava to Spend 2.5 Years in Prison

Jorge Nava of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé will be spending much more than 90 days in prison.

Nava, who was arrested in Arizona on Feb. 12, has officially received his sentencing for possession of drugs with the intention to sell.

The former reality star will serve two-and-a-half years in prison after his lawyer was able to reduce his class two felony to a class four.

“When I first started, with the charges against me, I was looking at around 24 years, something like that, some ridiculous number,” Nava says in an interview with TMZ. “But luckily, my lawyer was able to work out a plea agreement and I got the charges dropped and I ended up pleading to a class four felony in Arizona.”

At the time of his arrest in February, Nava was found with 293 lbs. of high-grade marijuana in his trunk of his car. He spent two days in jail before getting released and posting bail at $25,000. Nava’s reduced sentencing was allegedly based on his prior record and the amount of marijuana he was caught with.

Jorge Nava and wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko Courtesy TLC

“I feel like it’s really harsh of a penalty for the crime being,” the 28-year-old argued. “Just because it’s marijuana-related and right now, it’s going legal.”

Medical marijuana is currently legal in 30 states, while recreational marijuana is legal in only nine. In Arizona — the state in which Nava was arrested — marijuana is legal for medical purposes.

Added Nava: “I feel like the whole fact of it, going to prison over the same stuff that’s legal is kinda crazy to me.”

This is not the first time the reality star has found himself in trouble with the law. Nava previously pleaded guilty to drug trafficking, which caused a rift on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé between him and his now-Russian wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko.

The couple met through Facebook and got married soon after, but were later forced to live in a hotel when Nava’s convicted criminal status made it difficult for them to find an apartment to rent.

Arkhipchenko is allegedly unphased by her husband’s sentencing, however, with Nava claiming that the couple is doing “really good.”

“There’s really nothing wrong in our relationship right now,” he says. “We’ve been really good these last couple of months. She’s been here supporting me through this whole journey and she’s gonna be with me throughout this whole process, and after that too. I really don’t see us splitting up.”

In January, while answering fans’ questions on Instagram, Arkhipchenko did not confirm whether she and Nava are still married.

“Right now I prefer to keep my personal life private,” she wrote. “You might say ‘but you were on a reality show!’ Yes, and you should understand that even on the show you don’t see my whole life 24/7, you only see parts of it that were chosen by producers. Same with my Instagram, only now the ‘producer’ is me.”