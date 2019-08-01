90 Day Fiancé Star Jay Smith Released from ICE Detention Center After 4 Weeks in Custody

Image zoom John Lamparski/Getty Images for Indonesian Diversity

90 Day Fiancé’s Jay Smith was released from an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

His release was documented by his alleged girlfriend, who shared a video of the couple embracing after he exited the facility, according to E! News . It was later confirmed on his Instagram page, created by a friend.

A rep for his estranged wife Ashley Martson confirmed the news to Us Weekly, saying, “During this very shocking time, we want to wish Jay and his family the best. My client is focused on her kids and what’s to come of her career. We thank the fans and the 90 Day Fiancé audience for being so considerate and understanding.”

The reality star was being held in ICE custody in Pennsylvania after he was arrested for violating a protection from abuse order, according to Upper Allen Police Department at the time of his initial arrest.

Smith was served with a protection from abuse order on July 1, the Cumberland Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Radar Online. On July 3, he was taken to York County Prison in Pennsylvania.

Martson alleged in an interview with Celebuzz! that while she was on vacation, Smith broke into her home. After calling the police, they instructed her to file a PFA, according to the outlet. Under the order, Smith was not allowed to post on social media about Martson or the PFA, but he allegedly did just that the next day.

According to the outlet, officers saw that Smith had violated the document (by posting on social media) and notified Martson that there was a warrant out for his arrest. Smith reportedly told authorities that he would turn himself. “The officers called me at 1:30 this morning and said that he finally had turned himself in,” Martson said.

While in custody, Smith’s friend started a GoFundMe page in hopes of obtaining a lawyer to help him secure his release from the ICE detention center. Smith, a Jamaican native, was facing deportation with his arrest.

Martson told Celebuzz! at the time, “I filed for his green card and then I retracted it because he cheated on me again.”

Martson and Smith starred in season 6 of the TLC show. While in Jamaica for a wedding, Martson met Smith at a club with a few of her girlfriends. Though she didn’t expect to hear from him again, he tracked her down via social media and proposed six months later when she returned to visit him.

In January, the reality TV star reportedly first filed for divorce from Smith after eight months of marriage. However, less than two weeks after filing, Martson withdrew the paperwork, E! News reported.

In April, Martson filed for divorce from Smith for the second time. Later, she seemingly confirmed the split news by posting a headline about the divorce on her Instagram Story.