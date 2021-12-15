90 Day Fiancé Star Jason Hitch Dies of COVID-19 Complications at 45

The Florida native and U.S. Army veteran, who starred in season two of 90 Day Fiancé in 2014, was not vaccinated according to his family

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died. He was 45.

Hitch died from complications due to COVID-19 Tuesday, his sister Shannon told TMZ, which was first to report the news of his death. He was not vaccinated, she said.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

He died in a Florida ICU and his family was able to be by his side when he died, the outlet reports.

In a statement to PEOPLE on Wednesday, TLC said: "We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time."

Hitch, a Florida native and U.S. Army veteran, starred in season two of 90 Day Fiancé in 2014. He married Cassia Taraves after she moved to the United States from Brazil.

The show followed the couple after Hitch traveled to Curitiba, Brazil, to help Taraves move to his hometown, Spring Hill.

"Cassia getting bored here has been on my mind," Hitch told the cameras during a confessional shortly after the pair arrived back in the U.S., adding that he worried she may not enjoy the weather or the local entertainment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"The next 90 days is gonna be tough," Hitch said. "I hope that I can fix all that."

Soon after tying the knot, Taraves and Hitch started a mail-order snack business called Gifting Fun. In 2017, the pair separated. They filed for divorce a year later in 2018.