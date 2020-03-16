90 Day Fiancé Star Fernanda Flores Finalizes Divorce from Jonathan Rivera: ‘Officially Single!’

Image zoom Fernanda Flores Fernanda Flores/ Instagram

90 Day Fiancé stars Jonathan Rivera and Fernanda Flores’ marriage is officially over.

On Monday, Flores, 21, announced that their divorce has been finalized, over a year after the reality stars, who were fan favorites from season 6 of the TLC show, confirmed their decision to separate.

“Officially single!” she captioned the post, which included a photograph of herself sitting outside a Chicago courthouse with a smile on her face and one fist triumphantly raised in the air.

“By forgiving and closing chapters you open your heart to more blessings to come in your way,” she added. “I can’t thank you enough to all my followers, friends and family for all your love and support in all this journey. This isn’t a failure, this is a win! Excited to see what God has planned for me.”

Image zoom Fernanda Flores and Jonathan Rivera Jonathan Rivera/Instagram

Rivera confirmed in January 2019 that the pair had decided to end their marriage.

“Every marriage has its problems. Every relationship has its issues,” he said during an Instagram Live, noting that while he “gave 110 percent to my marriage,” he “reached a point” where he had to focus on himself.

“Fernanda and I will remain friends,” he added. “I think you give everything in a relationship — in a marriage — that you can. I will give everything I can to the next person in my life.”

Flores also touched on their split online at the time, telling a fan she would open up “when I’m ready.”

In response to someone else who suggested that her fairytale romance on-screen was not all it was made out to be, she added: “tv is not reality, just saying.”

RELATED: 90 Day Fiancé‘s Fernanda Screams at Jonathan After She Finds Him with Another Woman in the Club

The couple first met at a club in Mexico, and just three months later, the North Carolina native shocked his loved ones by proposing.

During their relationship, Flores often joked about Rivera stealing her youth, while he expressed concerns about their age gap. Their difference in age led to several nasty fights between the pair, with many playing out on the series.