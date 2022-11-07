'90 Day Fiancé' 's Darcey Silva on Not Getting Married with Twin Stacey: 'She Deserves Her Moment'

Even though 90 Day Fiancé's Darcey and Stacey Silva always hoped they'd get married at the same time, Darcey tells PEOPLE she's thrilled her sister was the one who ended up walking down the aisle first.

"I know in the past, we talked about a twin wedding, and it was something we really looked forward to," Darcey says. "It didn't happen that way, and it's okay. Stacey deserves to have her moment. She deserves everything and then some. Just to be there for her and on big day, it's a memory that we all have. And one day, I know I'll have my special, amazing moment as well."

Stacey said "I do" to longtime love Florian Sukaj on Thursday at Saybrook Point Resort & Marina in Connecticut. The couple, who originally met on Instagram, first got married in April 2020 in a small ceremony featuring just the two of them and their officiant.

Jennifer Hathaway/True Photography

"It was very special and unique even though it was during a time where everybody was in lockdown. We wanted to keep everybody safe and do things the right way, like the rest of the world and our love just couldn't wait any longer," Stacey tells PEOPLE. "We'll never forget that moment because it was just so intimate. But we've always wanted a dream wedding."

Darcey was previously engaged to fiancé Georgi Rusev, but the pair called it quits earlier this year.

"My hopes for Stacey and Florian are that they continue to grow and be happy and successful for the rest of their life," shares Darcey. "We're in manifest mode, so it's nice to see them really succeeding at life together as a team, as a couple, the true partnership."

Jennifer Hathaway/True Photography

During the ceremony the twins both wore custom dresses by Albanian American designer Katerina Bocci. "Her dresses are very haute couture," praised Stacey. "She just made my dream dress come true. It's the most beautiful, spectacular dress I ever, ever could have ever dreamed of."

"It's a special time, and Stacey's really wanted this moment for her whole life really," Darcey tells PEOPLE. "Just to have everybody there is an amazing experience and it's such a beautiful day. So I'm just really, really happy for that moment for her."

Jennifer Hathaway/True Photography

For Stacey, the day couldn't have been more perfect.

"We're happier than ever," she says of married life. "When we said our vows, it just felt right."

Stacey's planning ahead for nuptials, plus the wedding ceremony itself, can be seen on the new season of Darcey & Stacey, which premieres Jan. 23, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.