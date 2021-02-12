Armando and Kenneth were the first male gay couple featured on the TLC franchise

90 Day Fiancé's Armando Breaks Down as He Realizes His Dad Doesn't Know He's Engaged to Kenneth

90 Day Fiancé star Armando Rubio has come to a crushing realization as he prepares to wed Kenneth Niedermeier.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode of 90 Day Bares All on discovery+, Armando and Kenneth — the first male gay couple featured on the TLC franchise — sit down for a chat with Armando's mother and sister, as well as host Shaun Robinson.

In the clip, Robinson asks Armando's mom, Virginia, how she feels seeing her son and Kenneth "kiss for the first time."

"Well, it was a surprise for me, but I'm used to it now that I know they live together," Virginia replies in Spanish.

Robinson follows up by asking Armando, 31, if his dad knows about his engagement. "Ask my mom," Armando says.

"Virginia, what was your husband's reaction when you told him Armando was engaged?" Robinson prompts, to which Virginia reveals that she has not yet told him.

"My dad doesn't know that? That he's going to get married?" Armando's sister asks, visibly shocked.

"No. Never," Virginia says. "He never asked me anything and I didn't…"

At that, Armando breaks down. "I wonder if she's still afraid of things, if she still hasn't fully come around. Even though time has passed, it's like, why doesn't he know?" he says, adding that he had been "afraid to ask" whether or not his dad knew.

"So when you guys do plan the wedding, you certainly plan to invite your family, you are going to invite your dad — do you think he will come?" Robinson asks.

"I don't know," Armando says. "All I do is hope. I hope he will and I hope he will want to be there, truly supporting me and my relationship."

Armando and Kenneth, 57, met through a gay fathers support group and immediately hit it off. After falling in love, Kenneth made the decision to move to Mexico to start his life with Armando and his daughter.