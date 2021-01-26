The series will follow six singles who are diving back into the world of romance after their failed international relationships

These 90 Day Fiancé singles are ready to mingle!

Discovery announced on Monday that six singles, who audiences first met on the hit TLC reality series, will be starring in a new spinoff show, 90 Day: The Single Life.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Premiering Feb. 21 on Discovery+, the series will follow the group as they learn to let go of baggage from their previous international relationships and embark on a journey of finding love once again, all with the help of dating coaches, apps, events, friends and family.

"Up until now, our wildly popular 90 Day Fiancé franchise has focused on sharing the love stories of couples from around the world," Howard Lee, president and GM of TLC, said in a statement. "With this monumental new spinoff , we're giving center stage for the very first time to the singles our viewers have come to know, and root for, as they yearn for love and continue searching for their true life partner."

Image zoom Credit: TLC

The series will be accompanied by a companion Pillow Talk series — also launching Feb. 21 — in which familiar faces of the franchise will watch and comment on the episodes. Some ex-partners from the singles' past dating lives are also expected to provide commentary each week.

Meet the TLC alums that will star on 90 Day: The Single Life below.

Big Ed, 55 (San Diego, California)

Image zoom Big Ed | Credit: TLC

After crossing the world to meet his former flame Rosemarie for the first time in the Philippines on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 4, Big Ed is back home and looking to find love again. He enlists some professional help to improve his dating game, and decides to take a chance by asking out someone he's had a crush on for a while.

Brittany, 27 (Palm Beach, Florida)

Image zoom Brittany | Credit: TLC

Now stateside following a dramatic end to her relationship with Jordanian ex-boyfriend Yazan on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 2, Brittany is back on top with her signature, sexy style and attracting lots of attention. But she quickly finds that she's bitten off more than she can chew when she decides to date more than one guy at once.

Molly, 45 (Woodstock, Georgia)

Image zoom Molly | Credit: TLC

With her Dominican ex-husband Luis from 90 Day Fiancé season 5 firmly in her past, Molly is hopeful that a new romantic interest will restore her faith in men. But dating is complicated as Molly must balance her business and personal life, and after everything that happened with Luis, she needs to make sure any new man can get behind a strong, independent woman such as herself.

Fernanda, 22 (Chicago, Illinois)

Image zoom Credit: TLC

Recently divorced from Jonathan, the man she moved from Mexico to the United States to marry on 90 Day Fiancé season 6, Fernanda is back on the market, but struggles to let go of her past. She is upset after discovering that Jonathan has moved to Chicago with a new love, and she's determined to move on and find a new man — but before all that, she sets out to throw herself a divorce party.

Colt, 35 (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Image zoom Colt | Credit: TLC

Colt is hoping that the third time is the charm now that he's moved on from his 90 Day Fiancé season 6 marriage and subsequent divorce from Brazilian Larissa, and his very messy breakup with Brazilian Jess on Happily Ever After? season 5. As he looks to turn over a new leaf in his dating life, he sets his sights closer to home for a meaningful connection. But Colt struggles to convince a new love interest that he has learned from the mistakes of the past.

Danielle, 47 (Sandusky, Ohio)

Image zoom Danielle | Credit: TLC

A rocky relationship from start to end on 90 Day Fiancé season 2, Danielle is three years out from her divorce from her Tunisian ex-husband Mohamed. Danielle has struggled with dating, but is determined to get back in the game with the help of some friends. But will the reappearance of a blast from her past undo all the progress she's made to rebuild her life?