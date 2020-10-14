TLC Announces Digital Spinoffs for 90 Day Fiancé's David and Annie, The Family Chantel's Karen

Spice It Up with David & Annie and Ask Mama Chantel will premiere in late October

The 90 Day Fiancé franchise is getting a little bigger!

TLC announced on Tuesday that 90 Day Fiancé: What Now?'s David and Annie will be getting their own Facebook Watch series, while The Family Chantel's Karen — a.k.a. Chantel's mother — is set to host her own show on the video on demand service.

In Spice It Up with David & Annie, the couple — who currently appear on TLC's 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk — will give fans an inside look at how they create their favorite Thai-inspired meals, while indulging in their signature, comedic banter.

As for Karen, the matriarch will share her trademark wisdom as she answers fans' burning questions about love, family drama and much more on Ask Mama Chantel.

"David, Annie and Chantel’s mom Karen are three larger-than-life personalities whom fans have fallen in love with over several season and spinoffs of the 90 Day franchise," Howard Lee, TLC president and general manager, said in a statement. "While we continue to lead with women audiences in cable, partnering with Facebook Watch lets us go deeper with current 90 Day devotees and expand to all-new digital audiences."

The two digital series will be TLC's first-ever productions in a partnership with Facebook Watch.

News of the spinoffs come months after the premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, which was created earlier this year as a way to follow former cast members amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The new digital series now join 10 other spinoffs in the hugely popular TLC franchise, including: 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and Darcey & Stacey.