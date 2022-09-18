90 Day Fiancé's Shaeeda, 37, Gets Prenup Revenge –– Demands Bilal Try for Baby by 40

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s Shaeeda has baby fever, but her new husband, Bilal, certainly does not.

During this week's episode of the reality show, Shaeeda, 37, couldn't help but get excited when she found the baby section of a store while she was out "decor shopping" with Bilal, 42.

"He has kids already, I don't have any kids," she told two store clerks. "She don't need to be in here right now," Bilal adds after seeing her to the section. "Come in this room with me," Shaeeda says, pulling him by the arm. "There's no reason remotely for us to pass past this threshold," he says, begrudgingly entering the room.

The show then cuts to Shaeeda in the confessional where she opens up about their prenup clause stating that they must try to have a baby by the time she turns 40. "I'm like two and a half years from 40, by that time I might be too old," she says. "If I don't get a baby by 40, he's going to pay."

"Why do you want to talk about this stuff right now?" Bilal asks, to which she responds, "because I just want a baby."

"Sweetheart, you wanted to go furniture shopping," he says, smiling. Shaeeda continues, holding his face, "I know, but I didn't know this was attached to the furniture store, it's like God is telling us something."

"I know what you did," he says, "you totally put the okey-doke on me, you planned this." After she denies it was planned, he says, "Because we're not having a child this year, we've got to know each other, got to do some things we want to do."

Bilal continues, now lifting some baby clothes off the hanger, "'cause when one of these happen, life as you know stops."

"She's jumping the gun, the whole kid thing," Bilal says in a confessional. "I thought we had this settled considering that she wanted to put this thing in the prenuptial agreement about when we're going to plan on having children, but we're not ready to have a child. We have to work on living together first."

Back in the store, the couple starts to walk out as Shaeeda asks, "maybe we will see a fertility specialist next week?'

"Baby, why do you need to go see a fertility doctor?" Bilal responds. "If you truly wanted to do it, I'll do it. However, we haven't even tried to have children."

Shaeeda replies, "it's good to plan ahead." She continues, justifying a potential visit, "Listen, I think the doctor would give us advice when it comes to having children, he will let me know how much time that I have, that's all. That's what I want to hear."

"Bilal just doesn't get it," she says in the confessional. "Seeing a doctor can help us understand what we need to do to prepare for the future. He needs to take my timetable and health seriously because I'm getting older and this could be my last chance and trust me, I'm not going to waste it."

During a July episode of the show, viewers saw the conversation behind the unique prenup clause.

"I just want something that belongs to me, and that was all I was basically trying to say, and I feel like – I feel like I didn't know how to say it," Shaeeda shared with her fiancé, who nodded his head in response, "I understand."

Continuing, Shaeeda added, "I want something else. I would like to have a child before 40."

"Um, there's some people, they can try to have children and they may – it takes time to have children," Bilal attempted to explain.

"When it comes to that, that is like beyond our control, but I just want you to have that same, like, eagerness to have a child," Shaeeda clarified.

"Yeah, I mean, I guess so," Bilal said as he looks down at the ground.

But Shaeeda was not thrilled with his response. "'I guess so?' I need an answer," she pleaded with him. "We are days away from getting married, Bilal. 'Guess so' is not an answer. It's either 'yes' or 'no.'"

"And you want to have a child before you turn 40?" Bilal confirmed.

"Yeah, it was just like, we are on the same page when it comes to having children," Shaeeda said. "And I would like to see it in writing as well if that's okay."

Bilal took a moment before he responded, "I can – I can agree to that."

In a confessional, Bilal opened up about what it means to him that Shaeeda is agreeing to the prenup idea.

"The fact that Shaeeda is willing to sign this agreement even though she necessarily didn't want to, I mean, she's willing to compromise," he said. "And I'm definitely willing to compromise as well, so whatever she wants to put in there, I'm 100 percent into putting that in there as well too."

But Bilal shared why he is hesitant about having children, noting that it's more about the timing. "I don't think right now at this very moment would be the best decision to have a child," he said.

"I just have concerns of having children too early because with her coming to the country and so much other different things, I feel like it could be too much on us," Bilal admitted to the camera. "But I'm willing to do whatever it takes to not lose her."

Cutting back to their conversation, Shaeeda tells Bilal to "shake hands on that," referencing their new terms. Laughing, Bilal goes for Shaeeda's hand with just his pinky finger: "Ok, is it pinky – we don't – you guys don't do pinky swear?"

"Whole five fingers, whole five fingers," Shaeeda shook her head as she opened up her fiancé's hand to shake on their agreement.

"Oh, we're like business. This is business," Bilal joked.

"Business," Shaeeda repeated before the clip ends on her saying, "I'm thinking like an American."

The prenup has been a sore subject in conversation for the couple before since Shaeeda felt blindsided when Bilal first brought up the papers given that she moved from Trinidad and Tobago to the U.S. to be with him.

"I am in complete shock right now," Shaeeda said in a confessional interview. "Before I came here, Bilal had only mentioned the idea of a prenuptial agreement, and I was adamant that it was not for me. And we didn't speak about it again. I did not even know that he was still thinking about a prenuptial agreement, let alone having a lawyer write up a copy."

In an exclusive sneak peek from another episode, the then-fiancés had still not settled the matter as Bilal asked Shaeeda, "Do you ever plan on cheating on me? Do you ever plan on divorcing me? Okay, well, [the prenup papers] right here doesn't matter."

"I feel as if Bilal doesn't trust me," Shaeeda told the cameras. "I know that when he got married he was thinking like me, like it's going to be forever — and his wife left him, so I think he has some trust issues, and I feel like I have to pay the price for everything that has happened to him in his past."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.