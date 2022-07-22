90 Day Fiancé: Shaeeda Agrees to Sign Prenup Before Marrying Bilal – But Not Without 'Business' Deal

"I'm willing to do whatever it takes to not lose her," Bilal confesses in a preview clip of Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé

90 Day Fiancé's Shaeeda and Bilal are learning that marriage is all about compromises.

In an exclusive clip from Sunday's episode, the soon-to-be newlyweds negotiate the terms of their prenup just days before their wedding, as Shaeeda voices her desire to have children — and to have it in writing.

"I just want something that belongs to me, and that was all I was basically trying to say, and I feel like – I feel like I didn't know how to say it," Shaeeda shares with her fiancé, who nods his head in response, "I understand."

Continuing, Shaeeda, 37, adds, "I want something else. I would like to have a child before 40."

"Um, there's some people, they can try to have children and they may – it takes time to have children," Bilal, 42, attempts to explain.

"When it comes to that, that is like beyond our control, but I just want you to have that same, like, eagerness to have a child," Shaeeda clarifies.

"Yeah, I mean, I guess so," Bilal says as he looks down at the ground.

90DayFiance screen grab Bilal and Shaeeda

But Shaeeda is not thrilled with his response. "'I guess so?' I need an answer," she pleads with him. "We are days away from getting married, Bilal. 'Guess so' is not an answer. It's either yes or no."

"And you want to have a child before you turn 40?" Bilal confirms.

"Yeah, it was just like, we are on the same page when it comes to having children," Shaeeda says. "And I would like to see it in writing as well if that's okay."

Bilal takes a moment before he responds, "I can – I can agree to that."

In a confessional, Bilal opens up about what it means to him that Shaeeda is agreeing to the prenup idea.

"The fact that Shaeeda is willing to sign this agreement even though she necessarily didn't want to, I mean, she's willing to compromise," he says. "And I'm definitely willing to compromise as well, so whatever she wants to put in there, I'm 100% into putting that in there as well too."

But Bilal shares why he is hesitant about having children, noting that it's more about the timing. "I don't think right now at this very moment would be the best decision to have a child," he says.

"I just have concerns of having children too early because with her coming to the country and so much other different things, I feel like it could be too much on us," Bilal admits to the camera. "But I'm willing to do whatever it takes to not lose her."

90 Day Fiance cast Credit: TLC

Cutting back to their conversation, Shaeeda tells Bilal to "shake hands on that," referencing their new terms. Laughing, Bilal goes for Shaeeda's hand with just his pinky finger: "Ok, is it pinky – we don't – you guys don't do pinky swear?"

"Whole five fingers, whole five fingers," Shaeeda shakes her head as she opens up her fiancé's hand to shake on their agreement.

"Oh, we're like business. This is business," Bilal jokes.

"Business," Shaeeda repeats before the clip ends on her saying, "I'm thinking like an American."

The prenup has been a sore subject in conversation for the couple before since Shaeeda felt blindsided when Bilal first brought up the papers given that she moved from Trinidad and Tobago to the U.S. to be with him.

"I am in complete shock right now," Shaeeda says in a confessional interview. "Before I came here, Bilal had only mentioned the idea of a prenuptial agreement, and I was adamant that it was not for me. And we didn't speak about it again. I did not even know that he was still thinking about a prenuptial agreement, let alone having a lawyer write up a copy."

In an exclusive sneak peek from a previous episode, the fiancés had still not settled the matter as Bilal asked Shaeeda, "Do you ever plan on cheating on me? Do you ever plan on divorcing me? Okay, well, [the prenup papers] right here doesn't matter."

"I feel as if Bilal doesn't trust me," Shaeeda told the cameras. "I know that when he got married he was thinking like me, like it's going to be forever — and his wife left him, so I think he has some trust issues, and I feel like I have to pay the price for everything that has happened to him in his past."