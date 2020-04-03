90 Day Fiancé Announces Self-Quarantined Spinoff with Over 40 Past Cast Members

Image zoom TLC (2)

90 Day Fiancé is launching yet another spinoff series — and this time it’s inspired by the ongoing coronavirus global pandemic.

TLC announced Thursday that a new five-episode spinoff, titled 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, will feature over 40 former cast members who will update viewers on their lives amid the COVID-19 outbreak through a combination of self-shot footage and remote video interviews.

“Over the past six years, TLC has traversed 34 countries around the globe to capture couples as they’ve battled distance and obstacles along their path to love, but like the rest of us, they’ve never endured a challenge quite like this,” Howard Lee, President and General Manager of TLC, said in a statement.

“So many fans have been curious about how their favorite couples and individuals are holding up during the crisis, so we’ve asked them to self-film and share their lives in quarantine with all of us. Their stories hold a lens to the world, from anxiety and cabin fever to laughter and inspiration. We’re humbled and pleased they’ve opened their hearts and homes to TLC audiences during this unprecedented time.”

Among the familiar faces returning in Self-Quarantined includes Darcey and her ex Jesse from Amsterdam. The two appeared in season 1 of the Before the 90 Days spinoff in 2017 and went through a nasty breakup.

Emily and Sasha, who are still together from the most recent season of 90 Day Fiancé, are also returning, as are Pedro and Chantel, who have appeared on several iterations of the reality series.

Below is the full list of cast members confirmed thus far:

Alan (Fremont, Utah) & Kirlyam (Brazil) – 90 Day Fiancé, What Now?Anna (Bellevue, Neb.) & Mursel (Turkey) – 90 Day Fiancé

Benjamin (Phoenix, Ariz.) & Akinyi (Kenya) – Before the 90 Days

Brett (Snohomish, Wash.) & Daya (Philippines) – 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?

Caesar (Jacksonville, N.C.) – Before the 90 Days

Chantel (Atlanta, Ga.) & Pedro (Dominican Republic) – 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, The Family Chantel

Colt & Debbie (Las Vegas, Nev.) – 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, Pillow Talk

Corey (Mill A., Wash.) & Evelin (Ecuador) – The Other Way, What Now?

Cortney (Davenport, Fla.) – Before the 90 Days, What Now?

Danielle (Sandusky, Ohio) – 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, What Now?, Pillow Talk

Darcey (Middletown, Conn.) – Before the 90 Days, Pillow Talk

David (Louisville, Ky.) & Annie (Thailand) – 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, What Now?, Pillow Talk

Dean (Virginia Beach, Va.) – Before the 90 Days, What Now?, Pillow Talk

Elizabeth (Tampa, Fla.) & Andrei (Moldova) – 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, Pillow Talk

Emily (Portland, Ore.) & Sasha (Russia) – 90 Day Fiancé

Jesse (Netherlands) – Before the 90 Days, What Now?

Karen & Thomas (Atlanta, Ga.) – 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, The Family Chantel

Michael (Greenwich, Conn.) & Juliana (Brazil) – 90 Day Fiancé

Molly (Woodstock, Ga.) – 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, What Now?, Pillow Talk

Narkyia (Camp Hill, Pa.) & Lowo (Nigeria) – 90 Day Fiancé, What Now?

Patrick (Las Vegas, Nev.) – Before the 90 Days, What Now?

Rachel (Albuquerque, N.M.) & Jon (England) – Before the 90 Days, What Now?

River & Winter (Atlanta, Ga.) – 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, The Family Chantel

Robert (Winter Park, Fla.) & Anny (Dominican Republic) – 90 Day Fiancé, What Now?, Pillow Talk

Tiffany (Frederick, Md.) & Ronald (South Africa) – The Other Way, What Now?

Yamir (Nicaragua) – 90 Day Fiancé

90 Day Fiancé: Self Quarantined premieres April 20 (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.