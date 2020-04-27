90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined's Molly Makes Coronavirus Masks from Her Lingerie Store

90 Day Fiancé star Molly is doing her part during the global coronavirus pandemic.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Monday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, Molly turns her store, Livi Rae Lingerie, into a homemade mask-making factory to help combat the shortage of protective face coverings as the viral illness spreads.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm here now, and I'm going into battle because we are going to be making masks for frontline workers and people just across the world who need a mask," she says, adding that the store is not currently open to customers. "We've had people from the feds to hospital workers, other countries ... you name it, and there are orders coming in across the globe."

RELATED: 90 Day Fiancé Announces Self-Quarantined Spinoff with Over 40 Past Cast Members

Image zoom Amanda Edwards/Getty

Molly meets up with her business partner Cynthia to get to work. (The reality star notes that her longtime friend is the "only person" she's been around since the social-distancing guidelines were put in place.)

"We saw people cutting bras apart to use as masks, so why not?" Cynthia says.

Molly says she and Cynthia are simply trying to do their part to help those in need.

"Did you ever think in a million years that at this point on our business we would be making masks to try and help bring joy to people's lives?" Molly asks.

"No," Cynthia responds.

RELATED: Here’s How to Correctly and Safely Wear a Face Mask, Plus How to Not Fog up Your Glasses

TLC announced the five-episode spinoff earlier this month, featuring over 40 former cast members updating viewers on their lives amid the COVID-19 outbreak through a combination of self-shot footage and remote video interviews.

“Over the past six years, TLC has traversed 34 countries around the globe to capture couples as they’ve battled distance and obstacles along their path to love, but like the rest of us, they’ve never endured a challenge quite like this,” Howard Lee, president and general manager of TLC, said in a statement.

“So many fans have been curious about how their favorite couples and individuals are holding up during the crisis, so we’ve asked them to self-film and share their lives in quarantine with all of us. Their stories hold a lens to the world, from anxiety and cabin fever to laughter and inspiration. We’re humbled and pleased they’ve opened their hearts and homes to TLC audiences during this unprecedented time.”

0 Day Fiancé: Self Quarantined airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.