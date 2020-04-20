90 Day Fiancé: David and Annie Worry About 'Anti-Asian Messages' in Self-Quarantined Sneak Peek

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined is taking fans inside the lives of several stars of the franchise amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The five-episode spinoff will feature over 40 former cast members through a combination of self-shot footage and remote video interviews. In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's season premiere, David and Annie (90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, What Now?, Pillow Talk) film themselves on a trip to an Asian market, "Annie's favorite place," to stock up on groceries.

"They don't even have any jasmine rice, which is amazing because normally this is stocked with jasmine rice all the way through," David remarks, panning the camera across an empty section of the store.

But food shortages aside, David, who is from Kentucky, is concerned about his wife's wellbeing in light of heightened racist attacks against Asians across the globe amid the outbreak.

"One of the things, going out with Annie when we leave the condo, is because we have had threatening messages and very anti-Asian messages, I do worry for her," he says. "We live in a world right now where people are looking to express their anger towards others because they're not happy with what's going on. Who is happy? Nobody wanted to be in this situation. It is how we react to it that will define us as people."

"Sometimes, going out with you right now, I don't feel safe," he admits to Annie, who is from Thailand, as they roam the aisles.

"That's why I like Asian markets," Annie replies. "Because all the Asian people here, nobody looks down on each other."

In a statement, Howard Lee, president and general manager of TLC, said the network was glad to be bringing so many familiar faces back to their audiences.

"Over the past six years, TLC has traversed 34 countries around the globe to capture couples as they've battled distance and obstacles along their path to love, but like the rest of us, they've never endured a challenge quite like this," he said. "So many fans have been curious about how their favorite couples and individuals are holding up during the crisis, so we've asked them to self-film and share their lives in quarantine with all of us. Their stories hold a lens to the world, from anxiety and cabin fever to laughter and inspiration. We're humbled and pleased they've opened their hearts and homes to TLC audiences during this unprecedented time."

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined premieres Monday at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.