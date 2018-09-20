90 Day Fiancé Is Back! Meet the Cast of the Sixth Season of TLC's Hit Reality Show

90 Day Fiancé is returning next month for a sixth season, and there’s certainly no shortage of drama headed our way.

In TLC’s hit reality show, six couples who are currently going through the K1 visa process have their relationships documented as they move across the world to be together — and wed within three months.

For an exclusive first-look at the explosive season, watch the video above and keep reading below for all the details on the brand new couples who will be featured on the show.

KALANI (ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) AND ASUELU (SAMOA)

29-year-old Kalani met her 23-year-old fiancé while she was vacationing in Samoa where he was working. Though she was raised Mormon, Kalani lost her virginity to Asuelu and quickly became pregnant. With a now 5-month-old baby, the couple are facing scrutiny from Kalani’s family as they race towards the altar.

ERIC (BARABOO, WISCONSIN) AND LEIDA (INDONESIA)

40-year-old Eric has three daughters from a previous marriage and met 29-year-old Leida after he posted a personal ad on an international website. Leida — who has a son of her own — lives in Indonesia and comes from a very wealthy family. After meeting face to face, Eric popped the question after just two days. Now Eric’s children are questioning Leida’s motives while he is struggling with providing Leida with the luxurious lifestyle she’s accustomed to.

JONATHAN (LUMBERTON, NORTH CAROLINA) AND FERNANDA (MEXICO)

32-year-old Jonathan met his 19-year-old future bride Fernanda at a club in Mexico. Just three months later, Jonathan shocked his loved ones by proposing to the teen. While she often jokes about Jonathan stealing her youth, he is also worried about their big age gap.

ASHLEY (MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA) AND JAY (JAMAICA)

While in Jamaica for a wedding, 31-year-old Ashley met 20-year-old Jay at a club with a few of her girlfriends. Though she didn’t expect to hear from him again, Jay tracked her down via social media and he proposed six months later when she returned to visit him. After two failed engagements, Ashley struggles with Jay’s young age and is hoping he is ready to settle down.

COLT (LAS VEGAS, NEVADA) AND LARISSA (BRAZIL)

After striking out with women in America, Colt, 33, went online and found Larissa, 31, on social media. The couple met for the first time in Mexico, and Colt proposed after five days. A mama’s boy, Colt is struggling to fit Larissa into his life and is also worried about her high-maintenance lifestyle.

STEVEN (BOWIE, MARYLAND) AND OLGA (RUSSIA)

Both just 20 years old, Steven and Olga met on the beach when Olga was vacationing in America for the summer. After just a month and a half, Olga discovered she was pregnant and the couple made plans to raise their baby in the States. Olga’s visa has not been approved yet, but Steven is determined to be in his child’s life.

90 Day Fiancé premieres Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.