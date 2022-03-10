90 Day Fiancé: Meet the Season 9 Couples in First Look Teaser

TLC revealed seven couples — including Ari and Bini who appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way — will join the cast

Get ready for another season of drama!

On Thursday, TLC announced that 90 Day Fiancé will return for a ninth season on April 17 with seven couples, including a few recognizable faces.

Ari and Bini — who were featured on the international spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way — will get another chance at love. They now have left Ethiopia and will try to make their relationship work in New Jersey.

In addition to Ari and Bini, six new couples will also take part in the show and have only 90 days to wed before their fiancé's K-1 visa expires and their partner is sent back to their home country.

"The pressure is on and with travel guidelines more challenging than ever, there's even more at stake with these international love stories. This season, couples aren't just navigating unique lifestyle and cultural changes when arriving in America — many of them must also adjust to parenthood and nontraditional family lifestyles," the network teased.

TLC added, "And while absence makes the heart grow fonder, personalities and temperaments have changed and not always for the best…will these seven couples make it to the altar?"

In the season sneak peek, all of the couples face their own challenges including family drama, pregnancy scares and prenuptial agreements.

Yvette and Mohammed face off over her wearing a bikini in the first look of the new season.

"You told me you're wearing a bikini, you're naked. I was not naked," she said as he responded, "You're going to be wife. Are you going to choose a bikini over me?"

Meet the season 9 couples below:

Emily, 29 (Salina, Kansas) and Kobe, 34 (Cameroon)

Emily met Kobe while out for a night on the town in Xi'an, China and their connection was instant. Within two weeks, their one-night stand turned into an engagement, and a pregnancy followed soon after. When Emily returned to Kansas, she gave birth to their son but Kobe was unable to join her due to his visa being delayed by the pandemic. Kobe has not yet met their son but the couple wants to make it work as a family.

Ari, 30 (Princeton, New Jersey) and Bini, 31 (Ethiopia)

Viewers may remember Ari and Bini from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. After meeting while crossing a street in Ethiopia, Ari found out she was pregnant and moved there to be with Bini. She went back to the U.S. when their son, Avi, needed surgery but being in a long-distance relationship wasn't easy for the couple. Now, they are giving their relationship another shot in New Jersey.

Kara, 29 (Charlottesville, Virginia) and Guillermo, 23 (Venezuela)

Guillermo, a Venezuelan living in the Dominican Republic, caught Kara's attention during a work trip. The two stayed in touch and Kara eventually moved to the Dominican Republic for her job. Kara moved in with Guillermo upon her arrival and an engagement quickly followed. Due to the pandemic, Kara moved back home, and the duo has been separated for nine months. Now, Guillermo is set to move to Charlottesville, Virginia, but the question remains if the couple can overcome Kara's partying habits and Guillermo's insecurities.

Bilal, 42 (Kansas City, Missouri) and Shaeeda, 37 (Trinidad and Tobago)

The sparks flew instantly when Bilal and Shaeeda finally met in person after connecting online months before. Bilal proposed after spending just one week together! However, their relationship will now be put to the test as Shaeeda wants to start a family with Bilal, a divorced father of two, who is uncertain if he wants more children. When Bilal wants Shaeeda to sign a prenup, the rift between the couple grows larger.

Jibri, 28 (Rapid City, South Dakota) and Miona, 23 (Serbia)

Jibri first noticed Miona in the audience of his band's show in North Serbia. They've been together ever since, and Jibri proposed during one of their trips around the world. Miona is ready to live a lavish life in Los Angeles but Jibri is currently living at his family's home in South Dakota. Miona now must understand the reality of small-town life and living with family.

Yvette, 48 (Albuquerque, New Mexico) and Mohamed, 25 (Egypt)

Despite a 23-year age gap, Mohamed had a modern-day meet-cute with Yvette. The duo connected over direct message and bonded over their shared love of fitness. The couple become engaged after meeting in Egypt. At home, Yvette has a 12-year-old son with special needs, meaning Mohamed is going to be closer in age to his future stepson than to his wife if they say "I do."

Patrick, 31 (Austin, Texas) and Thaís, 25 (Brazil)

When Patrick traveled to Brazil, he decided to look for a Portuguese teacher on dating apps. Thaís swiped right, and they continued to build their connection with him eventually proposing. Despite never having been to the U.S., Thaís is excited to start a new life with Patrick, but they are now facing the realities of their different lifestyles and the emotional wounds that Patrick sustained from his first divorce.