90 Day Fiancé Season 7: Michael Introduces Juliana, His 'Beautiful' Younger Fiancée from Brazil

90 Day Fiancé fans, rejoice: Season 7 is almost upon us.

The new season of the TLC show, which follows international couples with just 90 days to wed on a fiancé visa, premieres Sunday and will introduce viewers to a brand-new cast.

The seven couples are Tania, (29, Colchester, Connecticut) and Syngin (29, South Africa), Robert (41, Winter Park, Florida) and Anny (30, Dominican Republic), Emily (28, Portland, Oregon) and Sasha (31, Russia), Blake (29, Los Angeles, California) and Jasmin (27, Finland), Anna (38, Bellevue, Nebraska) and Mursel (38, Turkey), Mike (34, Sequim, Washington) and Natalie (35, Ukraine) and Michael (41, Greenwich, Connecticut) and Juliana (23, Brazil).

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek, Michael, a self-employed wine entrepreneur with two kids from a previous marriage, opens up about his relationship with international model Juliana, 18 years his junior.

“My fiancée’s name is Juliana. She’s from Goiania, Brazil,” he says. “Juliana and I met on a big yacht party that a friend of mine was throwing in Croatia. There were a lot of celebrities there.”

“I remember when I first saw her,” he adds. “She’s beautiful, amazing body — I don’t necessarily believe in love at first sight, but it’s like we were kindred spirits.”

Michael says that as he and Juliana got to know each other, he “quickly realized that she’s funny, she’s thoughtful, she’s smart.” But he was “amazed” to find out that she was only 20 years old.

“There are certainly a lot of people that may pass judgment, may think I’m just an old sleazy, rich guy going after a young hot woman,” he says. “It doesn’t bother me at all. I don’t really care.”

“Unfortunately, I had to go back to America. It was really, really hard to say goodbye,” he admits. “But I knew it wasn’t the end. We had such a connection — it was just the beginning of something really beautiful.”

After meeting, Michael and Juliana applied for her tourist visa to come to America for the first time, but the visa was denied. Shortly after, Michael proposed and quickly filed for the K-1 visa — but his ex-wife and family have concerns about whether Juliana is with him for the right reasons, or if she just wants a ticket to America.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé premieres Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.