The couple, who appeared on 90 Day Fiancé's debut season in 2014, are "working on their relationship"

90 Day Fiancé's Russ and Paola Mayfield Are 'Still Together' Despite Her Cryptic Tweets, Rep Says

OG 90 Day Fiancé couple Russ and Paola Mayfield are trying to get their marriage back on track.

Paola's rep tells PEOPLE exclusively that the two are "working on their relationship."

"They're still together. They're going to be going to a therapist," the rep says. "But they're going to take a little break right now."

The rep says rumors regarding Paola, 34, needing Russ, 34, for a green card are "incorrect," given that the former TLC star received her green card five years ago. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has strained their relationship, according to the rep.

Speculation that the two had split began to swirl after Paola shared a series of cryptic tweets. In late July, she wrote: "Sometimes [it] is better to recognize when it's time to move on and accept that it wasn't meant to be for the long run."

The next day, she tweeted "decisions decisions" without adding further context.

Earlier this week, she directly referenced Russ on Twitter, writing, "People asked me why I don't take pictures with my husband, and my answer is … I just don't like to pretend #youareguessingright."

She also tweeted that same day that "part of the reason why relationships end is that we get caught up in other things, forget to appreciate one another, and sadly, marriage isn't a priority anymore."

Russ still has Paola tagged as his wife in his Instagram bio. And in the months leading up to the split rumors, all seemed well between the couple.

Russ posted a selfie of the two in May with the caption, "I chose wisely." The following month, he shared photos from a boat ride they took in Miami.

Paola, for her part, uploaded a video in early July of the two passionately kissing in honor of International Kissing Day. Nearly two weeks later, she shared a clip of the couple enjoying a pool day with their son.

Russ and Paola were introduced to fans on the first season of 90 Day Fiancé, which aired in 2014. They met while Russ was working in Paola's native Colombia and eventually fell in love.