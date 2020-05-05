The mother of one is chronicling her relationship with Ed Brown on the current season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

90 Day Fiancé 's Rose Vega Promises to 'Speak the Truth Soon,' Opens Up About Her 4-Year-Old Son

Rosemarie Vega is opening up to her fans.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star, whose relationship with Ed Brown is currently airing on the TLC show, launched a YouTube channel this week. In a recent Instagram post promoting the news, Vega vowed to use the platform to share more about herself, when she is able.

"I might be poor but I am raised to always tell the truth and be respectful of others!" reads a quote on her promotional poster. "But I also know when enough is enough."

"Watch me as I speak the truth soon!" she added.

Vega posted her first vlog, titled "Get to Know Me," on Monday. In the six-minute video, the 23-year-old answered questions about herself and thanked fans for their support.

Much of the vlog was dedicated to Vega's 4-year-old son Prince.

"The only one that makes me happy is none other than Prince, my one and only son that I really, really love," said Vega, adding that she would always do her "very best" to "give him a better life and give him everything that I can."

"I will do it all for him," she said. "I don't know how I will do it, but anything that I can do as his mother, I will do it."

She also shared advice for other "single moms," urging them to "trust [in] God."

"For me, the definition of a strong mother is no matter what happens, whatever trials that God will give to you, you will face it wholeheartedly, smiling, and know to yourself that you will fulfill it because you have your children that [are] relying [on] you," she said. "Let's always be positive and always be happy."

Vega concluded by promising there are "so many things" she still has to share about herself, her life and what she's been through.

Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days follows eight international couples who have an existing relationship online and travel to the other's foreign country to meet for the first time.

Brown, who is from San Diego, California, and goes by "Big Ed" despite being under five feet tall, met Vega, who is from the Philippines and 31 years his junior, through social media. This season, he traveled to meet her for the first time in her native country. But the challenges that come with their age gap, the disapproval of his only daughter and unanswered questions about Vega's past have threatened to cut their romance short.

On Sunday's episode, Brown woke up to discover that Vega was gone from their hotel room — hours after he revealed that he doesn't want to have children together.

"I'm really worried," Brown said. "She didn't leave a message with the front desk. I looked all around the hotel. But she's nowhere to be seen. I don't know where she is. I'm really confused and I'm sad."

She eventually returned — to tell Brown she was "done" with him.

Though he's not able to reveal the current status of their relationship while the show airs, in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Brown, 54, said he was doing well.

"I'm happy, that's all I can tell you," he said. "I'm very, very happy."

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on TLC.