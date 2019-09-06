90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Rebecca Considers Telling Boyfriend Zied She's Still Married

Is Rebecca finally going to break the news to Zied that she’s already got a husband?

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Rebecca Parrot, 47, stays at 26-year-old Zied Hakimi’s family apartment in Tunisia – and is shocked when she realizes just how different their backgrounds are.

She admits that the language barrier and her tattoos made dinner “pretty awkward,” and adds that while she slept in Hakimi’s bed, Hakimi had to sleep in his mother’s room.

‘I kind of feel like a teenager, snooping around my boyfriend’s room,’ she says in a hushed voice, as she comes across a bag filled with pictures of herself, her scarf and a letter she’d written.

But as she learns more about Hakimi, she feels like she should open up to him in return.

In her confessional, she says that she wants to ‘find the right time to come clean with Hakimi and tell him about the fact that I’m still married.’

And Parrot seems keen to overcome their cultural differences: although she admits that his apartment was ‘not what I was expecting’, she insists that she’s ‘really happy to be here.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.