90 Day Fiancé: Paola Mayfield Is 'Scared' About Her Unborn Baby After Prior Miscarriage

After suffering a miscarriage, Paola Mayfield took extra measures with her next pregnancy.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive clip of Sunday’s 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Paola and Russ Mayfield visit the doctor’s office.

“After my first pregnancy, I found out I have a rare type of blood that requires a shot to protect my baby’s health,” Paola, 32, says in the clip. “I’m so relieved I get to do this at the right time for my baby.”

At her appointment, Paola receives a RhoGAM shot, which is intended for expectant mothers whose blood is Rh-negative. The shot prevents antibodies from destroying the baby’s red blood cells — the rare issue that affected the 90 Day Fiancé star’s failed pregnancy.

“I don’t think a woman can ever recover from a miscarriage,” she says in the clip. “You don’t want to think about it, but it’s always there and now that.”

“I love this baby so much that it scares me to think that something bad is going to happen,” she later adds.

During the appointment, Paola asks the nurse about the baby’s movement and shares that she had been feeling his head through her belly.

“As you get bigger you’ll actually feel the feet,” the nurse tells Paola and Russ. “Especially when you give them a lot of sugar, they’re like ‘woohoo, it’s party time!’”

“He must have sweet tooth like papa,” the new dad responds, smiling.

The couple welcomed their baby boy Axel on New Year’s Day 2019. The newborn measured 22 inches in length, weighing 7 lbs., 5 oz.

“While I was hearing the fireworks and people telling me Happy New Year, I was just focused on meeting my baby,” she told PEOPLE. “It wasn’t easy, but it was totally worth it! My little miracle is so beautiful and calm. I feel so blessed and I can’t believe I am a mom now. I’m ready to start this new adventure and to be the best mom for baby Axel.”

Russ shared how proud he was of his wife earlier this year.

“Mama and baby are doing great and I have so much pride when I see us all together,” the new dad told PEOPLE. “Axel is such a calm and sweet little boy and I’m happy to say I’m one proud father.”

But Paola’s beaming motherhood has been met with some criticism.

“People think that because I became a mother, I had to stop being like the way I was. That I had to start dressing as a mom, and I don’t even know what that means,” Paola told PEOPLE at the Summer of Love with 90 Day Fiancé event earlier this month. “I don’t need to change who I am, because I was proud of who I was before I was a mom.”

“Sometimes it makes me double think my decisions and it makes me wonder if I did something right or wrong,” she added. “But the decisions I am making for my son are in my heart.”

The next episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.