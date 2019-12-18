90 Day Fiancé's Paola Mayfield Claps Back at 'Ridiculous' Season 7 Star Michael Jessen

The 90 Day Fiancé drama is brewing on and off-screen — and across seasons.

This season stars Michael Jessen, a self-employed wine entrepreneur with two kids from a previous marriage, and his fiancée Juliana Custudio, a model from Brazil who is 18 years his junior. On Sunday, Jessen blasted the show on Instagram, calling it “the biggest bunch of manufactured bulls—” after a scene aired of the couple meeting with a mediator to discuss a potential prenup. (A rep for the show did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.)

The scene was then addressed on 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, a spinoff that follows previous fan-favorite cast members discussing current episodes of the show. According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, on Pillow Talk, season 1 star Paola Mayfield claimed Jessen “only thinks of himself.”

Jessen called out Paola’s comments on Instagram Live, according to the blog. “She looks at us and says, ‘Oh, he only thinks of himself,'” he said. “That’s exactly why I get upset about this [and] why Juliana gets upset. It shows how the show distorts the reality of who we are.”

During an appearance on The Domenick Nati Show on Wednesday, Paola and her husband Russ Mayfield were asked for their response to Jessen’s rant.

“Look, what we see is what we all see,” Paola said with a laugh. “I have my opinion, I have a strong opinion, but I don’t think I said anything bad. I was just kind of like, concerned about Juliana, that’s all. … Trying to point [the finger] at me is ridiculous, because on the show, we all have an opinion.”

“Whatever he said on his live video, I really don’t care,” she continued. “I don’t like this drama on social media, I don’t like to go back and forth. If you have something to say you can actually send me a DM — because he follows me.”

Added Russ, “It’s nothing personal to him, so I don’t know why he took it [up] personally to Paola. Like, what’s his deal? I thought it was a bit ridiculous.”

Both Jessen and Custodio have insisted their relationship is not as it’s portrayed on the TLC show, which follows international couples with just 90 days to wed on a K-1 visa.

“I love this guy,” Custodio wrote on Instagram on Sunday alongside a slideshow of the couple, adding that it wasn’t “fair” that Jessen was “being attacked just for what people see on TV.”

“He doesn’t deserve all this hate, he is a prince,” she continued.

Jessen reposted her video, writing, “Here’s the real love that isn’t being shown on TV.”

TLC did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on TLC.