90 Day Fiancé's Sumit Reveals He's Already Married in Shocking The Other Way Episode

Sumit just dropped a major bomb on Jenny.

On Monday’s episode of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, The Other Way, tensions came to a head between the 30-year-old man from India and 60-year-old grandmother who moved across the world from from Palm Springs, California, and left her life behind to be with him.

“My visa is going to run out — I cannot stay in India forever,” she explained to producers. “I am here on a tourist visa. Does he not understand that I cannot stay in India without being married to him? What is he not getting?”

And while Sumit insisted he loves her, his actions — or rather, lack thereof — were speaking louder than words.

“I know you love me, but I need you to be stronger and stand up for me and stand up to [your family],” Jenny told him.

“Well, I cannot choose one over another,” he said.

“You have to!” she fired back. “Make a damn decision.”

Then Sumit revealed to producers he had been “hiding” a “big secret” from her.

“She gave up a lot for me and keeps on thinking that we are going to get married. It is very unfair to her,” he admitted. “And the big secret is that I’m married.”

Years ago, Sumit catfished Jenny online. After he came clean, she forgave him and traveled to India to meet him in person. But the four-month trip was cut short when Sumit’s parents refused to accept her. Now Jenny is ready to move to India permanently — but Sumit had to figure out how to marry her without his large traditional Hindu family finding out.

