90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Laura Upsets Aladin by Showing Him a Sex Toy

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Laura is struggling to find common ground in her sex life with husband Aladin Jallali.

In a clip from Monday’s episode shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Laura, 51, experiences culture shock in her new life in Qatar as she and Aladin, 29, bicker over the best way to spice up their sex life.

“Our first night together, it’s very nice, you know, after six months and … jiggy jiggy,” says Aladin, laughing, in a joint interview with Laura, who moved to Qatar from Florida after chatting with the personal trainer for eight months on Facebook.

Three days into her trip, the couple got engaged, and in July 2018, they tied the knot.

After a producer asks them to “take me through it,” Aladin says, “Just take a shower and then we take rest, and then we sleep.”

“It was done in two minutes,” Laura adds of the first night they spent together after six months apart.

“No, she say ‘come on,'” Aladin adds, and Laura jokes, “Yeah, that’s what she did say.”

In an individual interview, Laura, who is 22 years younger than Aladin, explains that their sex life has not been up to par with what she expected.

“Aladin and I have this amazing chemistry together, but for some reason, in the bedroom, he’s just not rocking my world, like I thought he would,” she explains.

While the two are lying in bed, Laura gets out to retrieve something from her bag, telling her husband, “So just before coming to Qatar, I got something that I think could really spice things up.”

Laura then pulls out a still-packaged dildo from her bag, which leaves Aladin bewildered.

“Do you know what this is?” she asks him, to which he replies, “Like microphone?” in confusion.

“Well, it’s a little bit like a microphone,” Laura says with a laugh. “You’ve never seen one of these before?”

As he opens it and turns it on, Aladin asks his wife how the product works.

“Sex toy,” Laura responds. “That’s jiggy jiggy. Really.”

Immediately, Aladin is not pleased with Laura, telling her, “What the f–? F– you. Are you for real? You know I will throw this one.”

“That’s to spice things up in the bedroom,” Laura tells him.

“Why, do you need this?” Aladin questions her.

“In America lots of ladies have those things,” she says, which leads to Aladin’s continued frustration and anger.

“I am not in America,” he explains. “So don’t tell me, ‘in America, in America.’ You are not in America.”

“I am just saying, honey, it is not that uncommon,” she says back.

“Maybe I don’t know the mans there, they not enough for you,” Aladin rebukes. “But here, you are okay. Don’t worry.”

After Laura replies, “Okay, dear,” Aladin asks for some alone time. “Can you give me a second? I go outside?” he says.

“Don’t be like that,” she replies.

“It’s bull—, honey, you know this?” he says as he puts on his jacket and prepares to leave. “No okay, not okay. You think it’s okay, everything is okay for you.”

In an individual confessional, Aladin explains, “I feel like disrespect when she give me this.”

Aladin and Laura, who celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary last week, star in the TLC reality series, which follows six Americans who are uprooting their lives and moving abroad to live with their significant others.

Aladin recently came to his wife’s defense against internet trolls who criticized her weight and age.

“Listen ladies this is the woman I fell in love with her can put her down all you want but its just a reflection of who you are ..nasty!” he captioned a photo of Laura.

“She is my wife she is my life it doesn’t matter her age it doesn’t matter her weight she is the one I love,” the personal trainer continued.

Aladin told critics to “get over it already and try to be nice and respectful!”

“True beauty is within not in your nasty remarks about my wife,” he concluded. “Peace & love ✌.”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.