'90 Day' 's Nicole Gets Cold Feet on the Day of Her Move Day to Egypt: 'I Don't Want to Go'

Nicole isn't thrilled about her second move to Egypt.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way the Los Angeleno is anxious to make such a big change as she packs up and looks ahead toward her new life.

"I don't want to go," Nicole tells her mother when she's about to leave for the airport.

"I can't believe today's actually here. It's the day I'm moving back to Egypt," Nicole she says later in a confessional interview. "I'm so excited to see my husband, hold him and kiss him and hug him, but I'm also nervous about staying there again, especially because the last time it didn't work out."

Nicole already lived in Egypt once. She stayed for a total of two months with her husband, Mahmoud, before leaving the country due to disagreements on modesty. Mahmoud is Muslim and expects a certain about of coverage when it comes to Nicole's clothing — but she was a fashion major who wants to express herself through what she wears.

It wasn't the only cultural difference that caused conflict. Nicole previously told her friends she was unable to touch or hug any male other than Mahmoud. The stark contrast between her life in L.A. and what was expected of her in Egypt led Nicole to leave — and even ask Mahmoud for a divorce.

The pair reconnected online after their love for each other became more important than their differences.

In Sunday's sneak peek, as Nicole gets in the car to the airport, she continues to be free with her mixed emotions. "The first time I really wanted to. I was excited to move to Egypt to be with him. Of course, I'm excited to be with him, but I'm not looking forward to living in Egypt. I know what it's like there, and I don't like it."

"I don't like the life there," she adds, noting that even "simple things" like going to the grocery store aren't familiar in another country.

Her dad acknowledges, "I really think you're sacrificing a lot," with her mom adding, "Sometimes I get resentful of that because I feel like he's asking a lot of you."

Nicole reiterates the only reason she's moving to Egypt is because Mahmoud can't come to America — but that doesn't diminish her anxiety. "This is the second time I've given up everything for him," she says. "I still think he's worth it, and that's why I've exerted all of this effort into him."

Later, in an interview, she affirms, "I think that I'm making the right choice to move to Egypt, because it's important for me to be with my husband."

"I love Mahmoud more than anything," she continues, "but I do have doubts that Mahmoud and I will be able to deal with our stuff. Up to this point, we haven't been able to communicate properly to overcome these problems."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.