Kenneth and Armando appear on the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, premiering Sunday on TLC

90 Day Fiancé Newlyweds Armando and Kenneth Say They Came Out of Quarantine 'More in Love'

About five months after tying the knot, 90 Day Fiancé's Armando Rubio and Kenneth Niedermeier couldn't be more in love.

Ahead of Sunday's season 3 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, the couple made an appearance on PeopleTV's Reality Check, with Kenneth, 57, sharing that the newlywed life is going "pretty darn good."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Things are great," added Armando, 31.

The duo — the first male gay couple featured on the TLC franchise — got married in May at the Mansarda winery in Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico, PEOPLE exclusively announced at the time. Now, they say that going through the COVID-19 quarantine in Mexico together made them stronger.

"I always say this, I say if we can make it through quarantine, the pandemic and plan a wedding, we were meant to be," Kenneth said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Credit: Discovery+

"We had a long-distance relationship, for so many years we wanted to be together, to come together, so when finally Kenny came the other way and came to Mexico it allowed us to get to know each other much more than just being on the phone for years," Armando said.

He continued, "We had been long distance for about three or four years, so quarantine kind of made our friendship, our relationship, much stronger. We got to know each other even more and we came out more in love."

The pair also opened up about some of their past conflicts, including the fact that Armando's family has struggled to accept his sexuality.

"They are still learning and trying to embrace us and accept us and see what we're all about and obviously, through our life and just daily living I've tried to slowly show them how we're just in love and that's all it is," Armando said. "Again, it's still a work in progress but I do have faith for the future."

RELATED VIDEO: 90 Day Fiancé Stars Armando & Kenny Get Candid About Their Commitment to Each Other

Kenneth, however, noted that it is harder for him to be patient when it comes to Armando's family accepting them as a couple.

"I want to move things along, I don't like to sit idle on things," he said. "And a lot of times I look at things like, 'Why can't they understand this? Or why can't they get this? Or why can't they see it the way we see it?'"

"So that's a little bit of a struggle, but a lot of it does play out on this season, how it's going," he added, teasing the upcoming episodes of The Other Way. "Everything isn't straightforward, everything isn't smooth for sure but we're really trying to work together on it and come together on it."

Looking ahead, Kenneth and Armando say they're still waiting for the pandemic to end before planning their "big" honeymoon in Switzerland. As for whether they plan to have kids together, Kenneth said they are "in discussion" on the topic. (Both already have children of their own from previous relationships)

"That is something that we're in discussion about and working on what we want and that is another thing that we're going through on this current season," Kenneth said. "We are working that out and seeing where that is, and a lot of that has to do with my family and with Armando's family — we have a lot to consider."