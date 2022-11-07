'90 Day' 's Newly Engaged Kim and Usman Enjoy 'Private' Trip — Without Cameras — to His Native Nigeria

Kim Menzies said the couple didn't travel to Nigeria "for the show — only for us and his charity"

By
Published on November 7, 2022 11:30 AM
Kim and Usman from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. Photo: TLC

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? stars Kim Menzies and Usman "Sojaboy" Umar are giving fans a look at their recent trip to his homeland of Nigeria.

Usman shared several photos of their travels as the newly engaged couple supported his USB Charity Foundation.

"When they think I'm broke but I'm busy helping my people," he captioned the Instagram post. "The reality is that most of those that think I'm broke I live better life than them, keep on thinking you know when you know nothing."

"For those that shows support and love thank you so much and Queen @itskimberly90 had the opportunity to experience how I spent most of my income to the needy ones around me. ❤️🙏🏾," he added.

Kim shared in the comment section that the couple decided to take a "private trip to Nigeria" without cameras rolling.

"@officialsojaboy and I didn't do this for the show," she wrote. "Only for us and his charity. Usman has the highest heart and gives continuously. We should all take a page from his book and help the less fortunate. ❤️"

In another comment, she shared, "You are an amazing man @officialsojaboy. I see FIRST HAND how hard you work and how much you give. I'm proud of you every day. ❤️🔥"

Sunday's episode showed Kim popping the question to Usman before knowing if she had his family's blessing.

"I chose to propose tonight because regardless of what his mom says, I want him to know that I love him so much," she shared.

The San Diego native surprised Usman with a proposal complete with champagne, candles and rose petals.

"We've been through a lot in two years," she said. "So, I'm gonna ask you a question. Will you marry me?"

"If marrying you is what truly will make you happy in this life, I'm ready to marry you, I'm telling you," a still shocked Usman responded. "I never expected this, and I will repeat and say yes yes yes."

Usman admitted in a confessional he was touched by the gesture.

"When Kimberly goes down on her knee, it's not my culture, but like, it's beautiful and she's trying to show me how much she loves me and how she's ready to be with me regardless of anything that's going to happen," he said. "I have to accept it, it's something touching actually. Look at how she took much time decorating the whole house. It looks so romantic and I feel loved."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.

