''90 Day Fiancé' 's Natalie Sobs That Josh 'Doesn't Care About My Feelings' and Calls It Off

"He broke my heart," Natalie said this week on 90 Day: The Single Life after she and Josh ended their romantic visit in Los Angeles with an argument over him leaving for a work trip

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 3, 2022 09:01 PM
90 day single-life-natalie
Photo: TLC

Natalie Mordovtseva and Josh Weinstein's week of romance in Los Angeles ended in tears.

On Monday's episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, things came to a head for the pair as Natalie confronted Josh over breakfast on the last day of their visit about leaving her for a work trip after they slept together.

"I feel not comfortable, honestly. I don't feel right, I don't like it. I give you my time, and I like you and I came here for you. And you don't have time for me," she told him. "Then, we shouldn't do it. You can't make me come here, wait for you. Like why? To make me feel lonely, isolated? Why? I have bad feelings now. And man who doesn't care about my feelings is not my man."

Josh apologized and told her he's "here right now, and I have this time for you," adding that he "had a good time this week."

Natalie said during a confessional: "The problem with Josh, he's not emotional man. And whatever he says, he says very calmly. I cannot read him. It's new, strange, too complicated."

90-day-single-life-natalie
TLC

She then stormed off to the bathroom, where Josh stood outside and knocked on the door, telling her, "I don't wanna leave things like this. I care about you."

Later in the episode, she came out of the bathroom and Josh attempted to continue the conversation but she told him to go. He left, giving her "some time to cool off."

While packing in his hotel room, Josh said he was "at a loss for words" as Natalie knew he had to work, adding, "I think she wants me to be this normal guy that is just running after her, and I'm not 15 years old. I can't just be running after people all the time. I have things that I have to do."

"I care for her, I do," he continued. "Even though I don't know what's going on with her, I still care for her and I'm gonna check up on her and make sure she's OK. Whether or not she accepts that, I don't know."

He cut himself short: "Now, I have a flight to catch, and if I miss it, it's going to be absolutely terrible."

90 Day: The Single Life: Natalie Says Sex with Josh Was So Good 'I Forgot My Name' — Before He Abruptly Left
TLC

Natalie continued to vent in her own room, questioning why he didn't take her with him. "He has plenty of meetings with beautiful girls who travel with him. I don't understand," she said, before sobbing in bed.

"For me, sex is serious. If I sleep with him, it means I consider him as the father of my kids," Natalie continued. "I would never be involved with a man, go to f---ing bed, if I didn't consider him as my man and father of my kids. Why would I do it to myself? He f---ing uses me. Piece of s---."

Natalie said during a confessional: "I don't think he's coming back. And I definitely didn't expect things to end this way. He broke my heart."

90 Day: The Single Life airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

