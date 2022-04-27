As he settles into life in America, there's one thing missing from Mohamed's new home that could jeopardize his relationship with Yve

90 Day Fiancé's Mohamed Says He Wants His Girlfriend to Love Him 'As My Mother' Does

Mohamed has a pretty clear idea of what he's looking for in a future partner.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Mohamed opens up about the qualities he expects his romantic partner to have — including a few that remind him of his own mother.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My perfect woman in my imagination is the woman [who] will love me as my mother," he says in a confessional. "So, someone [who] prepares everything for you to make your life easier. That's what I was looking for."

Mohamed, 25, is moving from Egypt to America to pursue a life with Yve, a 48-year-old woman and mother to a special needs child. The 23-year age difference makes Mohamed comfortable in the relationship, he said.

"Yve makes me feel good. She's older, she's mature," he says. "She taking care of me."

90 Day Fiancé Preview: Mohamed Says He Wants His Girlfriend to Care for Him Like His Mother Does Credit: TLC

While Mohamed has confidence in the connection, there's one thing that upsets him upon his arrival in America: Yve forgot to buy him a bidet.

"You will get it done," he says to her. "Alright, I don't know what we'll do in the meantime, but I guess you'll figure it out," she responds.

In a confessional, he explains the importance of the bidet.

"A bidet, it's like a faucet for washing yourself after going to the toilet," he says. "And it's important to me because I practice Islam. When you're going to pray five times a day, you're gonna be facing God. So, you have to be clean, 100 percent. Tissues for us, it's not enough."

"I don't know why she didn't get this bidet works before I come, because that's really, really important to me," he adds, clearly a bit frustrated.

While Mohamed says he's willing to let the issue go, he's nervous that Yve's lack of preparation is an indicator of a larger problem in their relationship.

"I feel like this is an example of the culture of America is completely different of what they believe in Egypt," he says. "My fear is, I invested in this relationship and I left my country and my family. Yve needs to make sacrifices as well for me, and if she doesn't I think that's may going to ruin our relationship."