The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Michael Baltimore after he allegedly shot fellow 90 Day Fiancé barber Kendell Cook to death last May

90 Day Fiancé's Michael Baltimore Added to Marshals' Most Wanted List After Being Accused of Murder

A man featured on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? has been added to the United States Marshals Service's 15 Most Wanted list.

Michael Anthony Baltimore, a barber who appeared on season 4 of the TLC series, is wanted for allegedly shooting his previous employer Kendell Jerome Cook to death at Cook's GQ Barbershop in Carlisle, Pa. on May 22, 2021, according to a release from the U.S. Marshals.

Cook also featured on the show and during filming the pair appeared to be very close.

The Marshalls are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has also offered a $10,000 reward and Cumberland County Crime Stoppers has offered an additional $2,000.

Michael Anthony Baltimore Jr. 90 Day Fiancé Kendall Cook (left) and Michael Anthony Baltimore | Credit: TLC

The Marshals note that Baltimore, 43, has a history of violent crime, adding that he "should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached."

"Michael Baltimore poses a serious threat to the community," U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald Davis said in a statement. "By placing him on the 15 Most Wanted list, we have made his capture a top priority of the U.S. Marshals Service."

Baltimore is accused of killing Cook and injuring employee Anthony White in a shooting at the barbershop last May, where he previously worked for Cook until 2019.

He was originally wanted by Carlisle Police Department on charges of homicide, attempted homicide and firearms violations shortly after the crime when White and another witness identified Baltimore, according to WGAL 8.

Police said a personal conflict between Baltimore and the victims led to the shooting. Cook had allegedly been receiving threats from Baltimore for several months before the shooting, Penn Live reported.