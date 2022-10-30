Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi almost reunited — until he admitted to a major lie.

On Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Michael and Angela woke up after a romantic night of marital bliss — but it was under false pretenses.

Michael confessed he lied to Angela in order to sleep with her, assuming the sex would put her in a better mood for a tough conversation the next day. Michael's lie? He told Angela he'd finally remove his social media profile, which she'd been hounding him to delete for weeks.

"I did tell Angela last night that I was gonna take down the Instagram to convince her to be sweet with me," Michael admitted to cameras. "But I really don't intend to take it down."

In Michael's mind, there was no chance of him removing the profile, as he uses it to achieve his influencer dreams. "Of course, I feel bad lying to her. But I did it because I thought if I could put her in a better mood, then, it will be better to talk to her about keeping my social media," he added.

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi. TLC

During a walk the next morning, Michael brought up the topic, hoping to explain to Angela why the profile is important for his work.

"Baby, you know I love you and I care about you, but you need to understand my own opinion," he said. "I want us to have a double income."

Angela was immediately combative. "And I told you no," she replied.

Though Michael reassured his wife that he's not using the social profile to flirt with other women, Angela was only able to see the fact of the past 24 hours: Michael had lied to engage in makeup sex, and she was livid.

"You knew exactly what you were doing for you to f— me. All the s— we've been through, this was your masterpiece. You're not that goddamn nice, Michael. You're nice when you wanna be. But when there's something you wanna do, you don't give a f—."

Michael responded. "It's not all about you. You have a partner now, which is I, myself."

To cameras, Angela explained her point of view. "How can you love me if you just use me for sex? I feel like a piece of s—," she said. "Like a w—- on the f—ing street that didn't get paid. Prostitutes get more respect than Michael gave me."

Angela stormed out, though Michael followed in an attempt to continue the conversation. He then proposed a compromise. "Let's both take our social media down then," Michael said.

"Well, I don't have to take mine down because I didn't betray you," Angela replied. "You did all of this to me."

To cameras, Michael shared his feelings on Angela's unwillingness to remove her own accounts. "She won't delete her social media for me," he said, "so why should I delete mine for her?"

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.