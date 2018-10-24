90 Day Fiancé Star Luis Mendez Remarries 5 Months After Divorcing Molly Hopkins

Months after his divorce from Molly Hopkins, 90 Day Fiancé star Luis Mendez has reportedly remarried.

Mendez tied the knot on Sept. 19, he confirmed to In Touch, though he chose not to disclose his new wife’s identity.

“Yes, I did get married,” he said. “I love this girl so much. She is so amazing.”

“The most amazing part was meeting her because she changed all life to happiness,” he added.

Mendez also posted a couple of photos from the nuptials on Instagram, writing: “Amazing night. Blessings.”

Mendez and Hopkins’ courtship and marriage played out on season 5 of the TLC show. She’s from Woodstock, Georgia, while Mendez is from Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic. The pair met at a bar where he was bartending while she was on a girls’ trip, and he proposed less than two months later.

Mendez and Hopkins tied the knot in July 2017 but parted ways by January. Their divorce was reportedly finalized in May, and Mendez told In Touch he has “no contact with her.”

“I just want to be happy,” he said. “I don’t want to know nothing about it. But if she wants to congratulate me, it’s okay.”

Hopkins reportedly reacted to the news of her ex’s nuptials on Instagram Live.

“For all of you who care, or who wanted to talk junk about me, I totally got used but it’s all good,” she said, according to In Touch. “Luis got married to a Dominican lady in Jersey, best I can tell — I saw pictures. Yeah, he’s married to someone else. … So all the people who thought I was crazy — his situation was pretty lovely. I mean, we were together for two years so it’s all good. Oh God, it doesn’t hurt at all. I’m good. I’m so good.”