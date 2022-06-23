Sherlon is hesitant to leave Jamaica for America, but Aryanna hopes meeting his son, Odin, will change his mind

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise Clip Shows Sherlon as He Meets His Son for the First Time

It's the best day of Sherlon's life.

In a sneak peek for Friday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, the Jamaica native meets his son for the first time.

The clip, shared exclusively with PEOPLE, features Sherlon waiting at the airport for his American girlfriend, Aryanna, and their newborn son, Odin.

"I've always wanted a son, and today's the day he's gonna be here," Sherlon says. "He's gonna be in my hands. I hope when he hears this voice and sees this face he's like, you know, 'I know this dude.'"

As Aryanna walks through the gate, Sherlon quickly greets them. He picks Odin up from his stroller and holds the child in his arms.

"Seeing Odin for the first time is like love at first sight," Sherlon says in a confessional. "This is the best day of my life. It's all about Odin."

Sherlon Meets His Son Odie in Emotional 90 Day Fiance Sneak Peek Credit: Discovery +

Though Odin cries while meeting Sherlon for the first time, Aryanna reminds him that it's normal for the baby to be emotional.

"Odin is a little upset because it's like he's meeting a stranger," Aryanna says in a confessional. "But, it's still a super sweet moment to see Sherlon give some love to his son for the first time."

Aryanna isn't necessarily happy with every aspect of the reunion, though. "Of course, it would be nice if he gave me some love, too, since he hasn't seen me in a year," she says. "But I'm just so happy that all three of us are together."

She also adds: "Sherlon has a lot to prove, both in terms of being a dad to Odin and being a partner to me."

In Aryanna's mind, Sherlon has to make some major changes if he wants to be a family man.

The duo met while Aryanna was vacationing in Jamaica. Despite now having a child together, Sherlon is still hesitant to move to America.

Aryanna's trip to Jamaica with Odin is her last attempt to unite their family, and inspire Sherlon to make the move.