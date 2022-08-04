'90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise' 's Sherlon Considers Committing to Aryanna as He Finally Seeks U.S. Visa

In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek, Sherlon tells Aryanna, "In the past, I was on the fence about me committing to the tourist visa, because I have lived my life for me, myself and I, you know?"

By
Published on August 4, 2022 01:00 PM

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise's Sherlon is mulling the meaning of an "exclusive relationship" with Aryanna — but he's no longer on the fence about securing a visa.

In a sneak peek at Friday's episode, the Jamaica native tells his American girlfriend that he's going to apply for a visa so that he can spend more time with his newborn son, Odin.

"Best-case scenario is that I get the visa and I can come when I want," Sherlon tells Aryanna. "So I'm going to do what I have to do to make the application."

Sherlon's change of heart has to do with the new bond with his young son, he says.

"In the past, I was on the fence about me committing to the tourist visa," he says in a confessional. "Because I have lived my life for me, myself and I, you know?"

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise’s Sherlon Considers Committing to Aryanna as He Finally Seeks U.S. Visa
Discovery +

He continues, "But now that I've bonded so strong with Odin, the tourist visit is definitely a priority for me."

Previously, the closure of the U.S. embassy in Jamaica amid the pandemic delayed his decision, explains Sherlon.

"The minute the embassy is open I will be the first in line because I need to see my son and I cannot do this from across the ocean," he tells Aryanna, whom he first met when she was vacationing in his home country.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise’s Sherlon Considers Committing to Aryanna as He Finally Seeks U.S. Visa
Discovery +

Things then get murkier as the pair discuss the direction of their relationship.

"I still need answers from him about where he sees our relationship going," Aryanna says in a confessional interview.

After spending a couple of days rekindling their relationship, she tells Sherlon she is encouraged about their future.

"I would love to leave here and to continue that work, but that also means being exclusive," she says.

"What do you mean by being exclusive?" Sherlon asks.

"Not having sex with other women," Aryanna replies. "Only seeing each other because I feel like if you're working on a relationship, you're not seeing other people."

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise’s Sherlon Considers Committing to Aryanna as He Finally Seeks U.S. Visa
Discovery +

In an earlier episode this season, Sherlon met Odin for the first time.

"Seeing Odin for the first time is like love at first sight," Sherlon said in a confessional. "This is the best day of my life. It's all about Odin."

Aryanna wasn't necessarily happy with every aspect of the reunion, though, which was a last-ditch attempt to unite their family.

"Of course, it would be nice if he gave me some love, too, since he hasn't seen me in a year," she said. "But I'm just so happy that all three of us are together."

She added, "Sherlon has a lot to prove, both in terms of being a dad to Odin and being a partner to me."

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise premieres new episodes Fridays on Discovery+.

