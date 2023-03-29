Meet '90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise' 's 5 New Couples — Including Pedro Jimeno's Mom from 'The Family Chantel'

A whole new cast of couples is falling in love on 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise.

The first teaser for the upcoming third season of the spinoff is here — with one familiar face. Pedro Jimeno's mother Lidia has coupled up with a man named Scott, and their story will be front and center on season 3 Love in Paradise.

Alongside Lidia, four new couples and one returning pair will share their best moments (and biggest arguments) with TLC.

And, of course, the focus remains on Paradise, far away from the everyday hustle and bustle that this season's Americans are used to. "There's something about a guy on an island because he can offer just such a more beautiful life," Jordan says in the teaser.

Meet the six couples who are hoping to solidify their relationship by cutting out the distance in season 3.

Lidia and Scott

TLC

After appearing on The Family Chantel, Lidia, 56, is stepping up for her own love story. She met American man Scott, 51, online — and he's traveling to the Dominican Republic for a shot at love. Lidia has only been in one relationship before Scott. While Scott gets to know Lidia in person, a former flame just won't seem to go away. It begs the question: Will Lidia and Scott make it work?

Jordan and Everton

TLC

After meeting 12 years ago, Jordan, 38, and 48-year-old Everton are finally giving their relationship a real shot. The pair were fed up with distance, so Jordan is moving from the U.S. to Jamaica for good. It's not entirely paradise for the couple, though. TLC teases that "exes, possible cheating, and money struggles" are set to be the couple's biggest hurdles.

VaLentine and Carlos

TLC

VaLentine, 47, and Carlos, 29, are back in Colombia for another season — and their wedding is on the horizon! It hasn't been an easy road to the altar, with previous breakups and reconciliations in their journey. It seems they may not be in the clear just yet either as past issues resurface.

Jessica and Juan

TLC

After meeting on a cruise ship, Jessica and Juan, both 29, fell madly in love. Now, Jessica is moving to Colombia — but she's not coming alone. Jessica has two young sons accompanying her — oh, and she's pregnant! Though she's expecting to adjust to life as a family, Juan is sailing off on a cruise ship bartending job — meaning Jessica is alone and expecting in a new country.

April and Valentine

TLC

April, 38, and Valentine, 26, are part of a hectic long distance relationship. From their busy work schedules to concerns over April's business partner ex, their story questions if the couple can overcome their challenges — and a language barrier — in the Dominican Republic.

Matthew and Ana

TLC

It wouldn't be 90 Day Fiancé without a speedy proposal that makes for sure-fire culture clashes. Matthew, 36, popped the question to Ana, 27, just 10 days after meeting. But as they spend more time together, both religious and personal differences start to creep in.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise premieres April 14 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.