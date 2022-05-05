90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise Makes History with 2 LGBTQ+ Couples in New Dramatic Season

The sophomore season of the 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise premieres June 10th on Discovery+

The 90 Day Fiancé is crossing all spectrums to bring the juiciest drama this summer!

Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise features new and returning couples as they try to beat the odds to find love abroad. This sophomore run will be especially noteworthy as the franchise includes two LGBTQ+ couples for the first time.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Don't forget your hats and sunscreen, because no vacation fling is without drama that can leave you burned!" reads a press release from the network.

In a sneak peek at the new series, Frankie and Abby are forced to figure out how to navigate their complicated relationship with Gaby — Abby's girlfriend of 10 years.

After meeting the bisexual couple in Mexico and getting intimate with them, Frankie kept in touch with Abby over a video call, and the two fell in love. Frankie is now planning to return to Mexico, where he'll propose to Abby and start the K-1 visa process.

90 Day Fiance Love In Paradise Season 2 Credit: Discovery+

"I'm going to Mexico to propose to my girlfriend," he says in the clip. "The only problem is, my girlfriend has a girlfriend."

Aryanna and Sherlon are back in the new season with their 12-month-old son, Odin.

"I got pregnant in paradise, and now I'm back to see if we can be a family," Aryanna says while visiting her partner in Jamaica. The trip was her attempt to convince Sherlon to give up his "easy-going, tourist-pleasing, fun-filled lifestyle" to become a father and move to the U.S.

90 Day Fiance Love In Paradise Season 2 Credit: Discovery+

Another returning couple, Amber and Daniel, are facing reality as a married couple while living together with Amber's sister in Florida.

"It's easy to fall in love when you're on vacation, but in real life, there's nothing easy about it," Amber says in the trailer of her relationship, which began after they met in Costa Rica four years ago.

Meanwhile, Daniel argues, "I [left] my whole life in Costa Rica to start from zero. Don't tell me I haven't sacrificed."

90 Day Fiance Love In Paradise Season 2 Credit: Discovery+

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Then there's Valentine and Carlos, a new LGBTQ+ couple who connected via social media and have been dating for "a year and a half". However, due to the pandemic, the pair have never met in real life.

In the upcoming season, fans will get to see Valentine fly from Los Angeles to Colombia to visit Carlos — but it's not entirely smooth-sailing on the trip. As they navigate their new romance, Valentine says in the trailer, "We are experiencing a lot of growing pains."

"I feel like I'm losing my independence. I'm a grown-ass man," the LA native tells his Colombian man.

90 Day Fiance Love In Paradise Season 2 Credit: Discovery+

The new season also sees Daniele, a New Yorker who fell in love at first sight with her now fiancé, Yohan, from the Dominican Republic. The two met while he worked as a fitness instructor at the hotel she stayed in five months ago.

As the pair reunited to pursue their marriage, Daniele starts having doubts about Yohan's intentions after learning about his actual life.

"I expected Yohan to live in poverty, but I didn't expect his home to be as bare-bones as it it," she admits. "Now I'm worried he's only marrying me to move to the U.S. and send money to his family."

90 Day Fiance Love In Paradise Season 2 Credit: Discovery+

The fate of the couples is left unanswered as the trailer follows the hardships and challenges they face to make their relationship work.

"Tensions rise and secrets unfold as these couples attempt to join their vastly different lifestyles together and they realize that their compatibility during a short-lived vacation romance may not be suitable for a lasting connection," reads a logline from the network.

"Will these twosomes and threesomes reconcile their differences," the logline continues, "or start to question if their time together was in fact, a mirage?"