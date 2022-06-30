In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at this week's episode, Frankie shares his plan to propose to Abby in Mexico but admits, "the only problem is, my girlfriend Abby has a girlfriend named Gaby"

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise's Frankie Wants to Propose to Abby — but Will Her Girlfriend Approve?

90 Day Fiancé is about to have some trouble in Paradise.

In an exclusive clip from Friday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, Frankie shares his plan to go back to Mexico to visit his girlfriend Abby, whom he's been talking to for nearly half a year.

"We are in love," he proudly says. "We've been communicating every day for five months. She makes me laugh, tells little jokes, compassionate, soft-spoken, genuine. She's probably one of sweetest ones I have ever met."

However, Frankie also acknowledges one major element that could prevent their relationship from progressing further: "The only problem is, my girlfriend Abby has a girlfriend named Gaby."

Gaby and Abby have been together for 10 years. Frankie met and became intimate with the couple during a trip to Mexico. Following the trip, Frankie kept in touch with Abby, and the two fell in love. He now plans to propose to her when they see each other again in Puerto Vallarta.

"But," he admits, "I don't think Gaby has a clue what's going on at all."

While packing his suitcase for the trip, Frankie calls Abby via FaceTime to tell her that he's "a little nervous" about what was to come.

"Everything is gonna be okay, I hope," Abby reassures him.

Speaking to the cameras, Frankie confesses that he is apprehensive to tell Gaby "face to face" about his plans to bring Abby back to the U.S.

Back on the video call, Frankie asks Abby about Gaby, who was painting in the other room of their house. Abby then goes to get Gaby to join them on their video chat.

Gaby appears to be happy to see Frankie and even asks him in Spanish, "How are you, my love?"

"Very well," he responds.

For now...

