Carlos and Valentine met on social media — and are exploring their relationship in real life — but Carlos still has to tell his family about his relationship

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise's Carlos Worries About Coming Out to His Sister: 'This Is a Big Deal'

Carlos is committed to being his authentic self.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise star is preparing to come out to his sister in an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE. In the teaser of Friday's episode, Carlos, 28, explains why it's important he tells his sister he's gay — and why he's so nervous for the conversation.

"This is a big deal for me because I'm planning to tell my sister that I'm homosexual," he says. "I have never talked about my sexual preference with members of my family."

Before the conversation with his sister, Carlos spends time with his boyfriend, Valentine, 46, who is visiting Carlos in Colombia. They plan to meet Carlos' sister as a couple to announce their relationship.

When Valentine asks Carlos if he's nervous, he confirms his emotions. "I mean, I hope we don't get to that point where we have an argument," Carlos admits. "I don't want her to leave us in the table without talking to us."

Carlos adds he's certain there could be tension that arises when he comes out.

Carlos - 90 Day Fiance Credit: Discovery +

It's Carlos' family history that makes the impending conversation so important. He explains to cameras that his mother died 11 years ago, and his grandmother died just last year.

"My family has always been conservative and close-minded," Carlos says. "That's why I never told them that I am gay."

With two of the most important people in his life gone, Carlos has one remaining opportunity to greet his family as his full self.

"I love them both so much," Carlos says of his late loved ones. "They were the most important persons in my life, and I regret that I didn't show them my true colors. My sister is literally all that I have left now, and I don't want any more regrets."

In a final chat with Valentine, Carlos reiterates the goal. "The main point here is 100 percent to be honest and what best way to show myself as I am than with my boyfriend," he says.

Carlos and American Valentine met in person for the first time on Love In Paradise after connecting via social media. They're one of two LGBTQ+ couples featured on the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff.