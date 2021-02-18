"Can you stop talking about the clown?" Evelin Villegas demands in a sneak peek

Love Games: Evelin Storms Out After Corey Admits He 'Met Up' with 90 Day Fiancé Star Larissa

WARNING: The above video contains strong language.

There's one name you should never mention in the Rathgeber-Villegas household.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Love Games, Evelin Villegas storms out after her fiancé Corey Rathgeber admits that he once met up with fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima.

"Evelin has made it clear that never in my entire life am I able to speak of or see again..." Corey begins before Evelin cuts him off.

"Would you stop talking before you put yourself in trouble?" she demands. "Can you stop talking about the clown?"

Asked why she got so upset at the mere mention of Larissa, Evelin quickly becomes agitated and storms off camera.

With Evelin out of the frame, Corey reveals that he once spent time with Larissa when he was on a "break" with Evelin.

Image zoom Credit: Bryan Steffy/Getty; Corey Rathgeber/Instagram

"I just met up with her, that's it," he says. "I just went there to meet her. We met and... I'm scared to talk too much on the subject. I don't want to get in trouble. Nothing happened."

Evelin eventually comes back and tells her side of the story.

"I'm upset, I'm not going to lie to you," she says. "Corey and I have [broken up] so many times. He went to Vegas. She is supposed to be my friend. I wake up and see a picture on Instagram of her with hashtags like #NewCoupleAlert and #BaeAlert and all that."

"She was like, 'Corey was playing for a kiss,'" Evelin recalls. And I was like, 'Hell no.'"

Evelin, who originally appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way with Corey, says that Larissa told her she planned to go on a date with Corey.

"So f--- her, I hope she frickin' explodes with all that botox she has," she fumes. "I'm not going to do that to another woman. Never. Woman stand by woman."

90 Day Fiancé: Love Games brings together 24 couples from the 90 Day universe to battle it out and determine which pairing knows each other the best. The show was completely self-shot by couples competing remotely from their respective homes.