'90 Day' 's Loren 'Speechless' at Baby Shower When Estranged Mom and Sister Walk In 'Like Nothing Happened'

Loren Brovarnik is in for the surprise of a lifetime.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, two unexpected guests show up to the star's "lemons and love"-themed baby shower: Loren's mother Marlene and sister Rebecca. The women's arrival comes as a shock after they'd RSVP-ed "no" amid months of emotional distance.

Though an "upset" Loren admits at the start of the clip that she is approaching the shower as "just another day," everything changes when her estranged family members walk through the door and "act like nothing happened."

Marlene and Rebecca play nice as they join the party, giving Loren's friends hugs. To this, Loren says, "I'm rarely speechless, and I think my face showed 'What the f---?'"

There's a chance Loren's family members will come together for healing after months spent avoiding each other — however, there's also the potential for drama as Loren and her party guests didn't expect any kind of tension to enter the party space.

Earlier episodes of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days followed a giant family argument over Loren and Alexei's plan to relocate to Israel. Her Florida-based family has long opposed the idea, even going so far as to vocally express their disapproval during a conversation in Alexei's native Israel with his family present.

After they returned home, the family simply stopped talking. When Loren asked her mother to babysit, she politely declined. Loren has been adjusting to life without the support of her mother and sister, while her father has fallen somewhere in the middle.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days airs Mondays at 10:30 p.m. ET on TLC.