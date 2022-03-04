90 Day Fiance's Loren Says the War in Ukraine Has Been 'Sad' and 'Scary' for Husband Alexei

90 Day Fiancé couple Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are opening up about how the crisis in Ukraine is affecting their family as the unrest in Alexei's native country rages on.

In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Loren said that she and Alexei are worried for his family that still lives in Ukraine.

"He has family there still [in Ukraine] and he even said, I didn't think it was going to affect me as much as it did and it's still affecting him," she said. "I don't want to say our tone in our house has been depressing — it's been sad, it's scary."

When Alexei met Loren, he was living in Israel, but he spent time living in Ukraine as a child.

"Because this is real, I mean, he grew up in Ukraine and then grew up in Israel and those are two spotlight countries and it's hard, but we do talk about it and it's very important to talk about instead of bottling it up," she added.

After meeting on 90 Day Fiance, the couple were given their own spinoff show, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, which follows the pair as they navigate life in Florida with their growing family. Last year, the two welcomed their second child, son Asher Noah. They are also parents to son Shai Josef.

Alexei is just one of many 90 Day Fiancé stars with roots in Ukraine. Yara Zaya and Natalie Mordovtseva have both shared their prayers and hopes for peace in the eastern region.

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after the country was invaded on Feb. 24, with forces moving from the north, south and east. Details of the attack and the fighting change by the day, but this is the first major land conflict in Europe in decades — and hundreds have already been reported dead or wounded, including children.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn widespread condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

Various countries have also pledged aid or military support to Ukraine, whose president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has pleaded for peace talks while urging his country to resist.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the interest of so-called "peacekeeping."

"The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine," President Joe Biden said as the invasion began in force in February.