'90 Day' 's Loren and Alexei Consider Moving to Israel — but Not If Her Family Has Anything to Say About It 

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are considering a move across the world — but not everyone is on board.

In the upcoming season of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, the pair will tell Loren's parents of their plan to move their family of five to Israel. However — just like seasons past — Loren's family can't stand the idea of the couple leaving Florida.

Loren told PEOPLE that how she responds to conflict with her family — as well as her parents' opinion — is "something I'm working on."

Alexei added, "I kind of learned to not take every opinion so close," though Loren interjected, "He's still working on it."

In an exclusive sneak peek at the new season, Loren's family learns of their plans to move to Alexei's home country, as he tells the family: "We're thinking about going to Israel for a little bit."

"We're going," says Loren's mother, Marlene, think he's referring to an upcoming family vacation — but Alexei clarifies he and Loren are set on extending their stay there.

He asks, "Overall, what do you think for the kids to grow in Israel for about five, six years?" The couple is immediately met with pushback.

"No, I think it's awful," says Loren's mom. When asked why, she explains, "Because I'm not going to be part of it for all those years." Alexei asks her to think "not for you, for the kids."

Even Loren's father, Bryan, isn't having it.

"What man would ask his wife and children to do this?" he says in a confessional.

Marlene adds, "It makes no sense. Do I want to see them go a half a world away? Absolutely not."

It remains to be seen whether Loren and Alexei will actually move away from Florida. They told PEOPLE they "talk about it all the time," though fans will have to wait and see what decision they make.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days premieres Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET on TLC.