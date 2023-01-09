'90 Day' 's Loren & Alexei React to Her Parents Saying Israel Move Could Jeopardize Their Parental Rights

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik continue to face opposition on their idea to move their family across the world.

In the first few episodes of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, the couple introduced the idea of moving to Israel for a few years to raise their children, which Loren's parents immediately shut down.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming episode, the couple still hasn't made much headway in convincing her parents — even despite a trip to Israel. Things get heated between Alexei and Loren's parents, Marlene and Bryan, as they discuss their concerns at the hotel.

In the clip, Loren asks why "everyone is so quiet" to which Alexei waves to her parents and says, "Ask them what their concerns are."

"Just concerned about a few things," Marlene says, as Alexei replies, "The Israel move, of course."

Alexei repeats what Loren's family has previously said about the move before exclaiming, "The more we talk about it, the more we get pushback."

When Loren asks her father about his thoughts, he says, "I've said a lot today and you're not gonna like any of it." He proceeds to tell the couple that they should talk to a custody attorney before moving.

"Israel is a very modern country," Bryan says. "It's also a Middle Eastern country with archaic laws and things, and who would have the right to those children? You have to find out, would you be able to take the children back out of the county? Cause that's a real possibility in the Mideast."

Alexei isn't having any of it, saying, "Oh that's it, I'm out." He grabs his son and puts him in his stroller and storms out of the room.

"A custody lawyer? What the f---?" Loren says in a separate confessional.

"I'm really pissed he went that way," Alexei adds in the confessional. "I did not think that after seven years I still have, you know, so little trust, and he has so little trust in me. I think at some point he will come to realize that if we decide things we're gonna go through with them and if he's against it, he's gonna lose us forever."

Over Thanksgiving, Loren posted a photo of her family of five to Instagram, with the caption, "Obligatory family photo. 3x a charm. Thankful is an understatement. #happythanksgivng #teambrovarnik #thebrovbunch #lorenandalexeiafterthe90days #blessed #familyfirst."

The kids are pictured in different poses as they were not able to sit still during the family photoshoot.

Posting a similar photo on his Instagram account in addition to a selfie with some guests in their house, Alexei wrote in the caption, "Happy Thanksgiving! #teambrovarnik #sothankful."

It remains unclear whether Loren and Alexei will actually make the move to Israel. They told PEOPLE they "talk about it all the time," though fans will have to wait and see what decision they make in the show.

