'90 Day' 's Liz Woods Applauds 'Big' Ed Brown for Going 'Out of His Way' to Care for Her During Sick Day

Elizabeth "Liz" Woods is feeling the love.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star shared a tribute to boyfriend Ed "Big Ed" Brown on Sunday night. Liz has been under the weather, and her on-again partner apparently makes a great nurse.

Liz wrote on an Instagram Story alongside a photo of Ed leaning on her chest: "Sick in bed for 3 days for an upper respiratory infection, and he literally goes out of his way to come to take care of you."

It seems Liz bounced back after the at-home care. She also shared a photo of the couple in a golf cart — which was Liz's first time ever on the green.

"Still under the weather, but had a great golf date today," she captioned the pic. Liz called the outdoor sport a "great experience."

Ed and Liz were last seen on TLC for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? — and they weren't together when it ended. The tell-all episodes saw the engaged couple break up for the 11th time, with Liz swearing they'd never reunite.

"Now, I know this relationship is not gonna work," Liz said as the episode concluded. "Ed and I are done, for good this time. I swear. This is the last breakup."

In early February, Ed and Liz confirmed they'd sparked their romance yet again when Ed shared a video of himself dancing with Liz — whom he called "my baby."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.