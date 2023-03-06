Entertainment TV '90 Day' 's Liz Woods Applauds 'Big' Ed Brown for Going 'Out of His Way' to Care for Her During Sick Day Ed and Liz may have broken up 11 times — but they're still going strong off-screen By Kelly Wynne Kelly Wynne Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 6, 2023 04:09 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Ed Brown/Instagram Elizabeth "Liz" Woods is feeling the love. The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star shared a tribute to boyfriend Ed "Big Ed" Brown on Sunday night. Liz has been under the weather, and her on-again partner apparently makes a great nurse. Liz wrote on an Instagram Story alongside a photo of Ed leaning on her chest: "Sick in bed for 3 days for an upper respiratory infection, and he literally goes out of his way to come to take care of you." 90 Day Fiancé's Big Ed Is Engaged to Liz Woods: 'I Know in My Heart That She's My Forever' @e_92_marie/instagram It seems Liz bounced back after the at-home care. She also shared a photo of the couple in a golf cart — which was Liz's first time ever on the green. "Still under the weather, but had a great golf date today," she captioned the pic. Liz called the outdoor sport a "great experience." 90 Day Fiancé's 'Big Ed' Brown Shares Selfie with His 'Ball and Chain' Liz Woods @e_92_marie/instagram Ed and Liz were last seen on TLC for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? — and they weren't together when it ended. The tell-all episodes saw the engaged couple break up for the 11th time, with Liz swearing they'd never reunite. "Now, I know this relationship is not gonna work," Liz said as the episode concluded. "Ed and I are done, for good this time. I swear. This is the last breakup." In early February, Ed and Liz confirmed they'd sparked their romance yet again when Ed shared a video of himself dancing with Liz — whom he called "my baby." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.