'90 Day' 'Fiancé' 's Liz Walks Out on Ed After Argument over Her Job: 'I Don't Deserve the Drama'

90 Day Fiancé stars Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Elizabeth "Liz" Woods — known for their on-again, off-again relationship – might be on the outs again.

In a preview for next week's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, which aired at the end of Sunday's episode, the couple has a disagreement that ends with Liz walking out of filming.

"I've been thinking about the future and wanting to be secure," Liz says to Ed while they sit together at a table.

"I'm not going to be pressured into getting married," Ed says adamantly.

The camera cuts to Liz talking in a confessional. "I don't deserve the drama anymore," she says with tears streaming down her face. "I don't deserve the heartbreak, I don't deserve it."

The preview then goes back to the couple sitting at the table before Liz pushes herself up and walks past the film crew, out the door.

90 Day Fiancé - Ed. TLC

Earlier in Sunday's episode, the couple discussed Liz's upcoming return to full time work. Ed was concerned about how much time she'll be at work, and more specifically, how late she'll be working.

"I have to admit, Liz going back to work full-time does scare me," Ed admitted to the cameras during a confessional. "Because it has led to our breakups in the past. Yet, I still want her to feel empowered and independent."

"If I want my relationship with Liz to work, I'm just going to have to be okay with that," he said.

But when Liz said that there might be times when she has to pick up a night shift, Ed didn't think that was a good option. "I don't want 1 a.m. bulls—, like, midnight stuff," Ed said.

Liz explained that sometimes picking shifts is out of her control and it "is what it is."

"I'm not going to understand that," Ed said. "I don't want you working until 1 a.m. I'm sorry, I don't. And I'm never going to be okay with it."

TLC

Later in the show, after Liz had returned to work for a couple days as a full-time manager, she found out that she was being offered ownership in the restaurant. When Ed came to the restaurant to see her, she broke the news to him. He congratulated her but immediately jumped into why it's not a good idea.

In last week's episode, Ed and Liz talked about moving and both agreed it would be a good idea.

"You know, I am somewhat perplexed, because Liz tells me that she wants to move, a fresh start, and I agreed because I'm still willing to fight for this relationship," Ed said to the cameras. "So it's like okay, one day she's like, we're moving and the next day she's like oh, I got offered a partnership. It feels like she's choosing her career over us. It's very selfish and I'm disappointed."

As they discussed the position, Ed said he knows partners work a lot and that, ultimately, he "wants a wife."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.